I Reveal Miniature Landscapes Encapsulated In Resin (9 Pics)

Resin is a versatile medium that can be cleverly crafted to look like other materials. The faux resin sculptures appear as though they belong in an otherworldly forest, where tiny creatures are cured by resin.

The handcrafted resin diorama contains exquisite worlds that reveal themselves. Produced using dried flowers, grass, resin, and plastic model, we encapsulate miniature landscapes within the transparent material. These multifaceted settings highlight places that beg exploration, such as fairy tales, enchanted forests, and stunning oceans.

Inspired by Alice’s wonderland

Inspired by the lord of the mountain

Inspired by the lord of the mountain

