95 Funny Gag Gifts For Friends To Leave Them Grinning All Day

Your best friend is someone who, very often, you know even better than you do yourself. Still, no matter how well you know the person, finding them a perfect birthday, Christmas, or any other occasion gift can be challenging because you really want to go above and beyond and surprise them. However, for a friend who has everything they need in life (you), getting them one of those funny gag gifts can really make their day a whole lot more memorable!
Best friends are those we can be silly around; hence, if they don’t appreciate the funny gift you got them, are they really your best friend? Jokes aside, the primary purpose of funny best friend gifts is to make your buddy laugh because, more often than not, funny gifts for friends are as practical as using a flashlight during the day. However, not all funny gag gifts for friends are like this! Some goofy gifts can actually serve some purpose and not just once in life! And although funny gifts are often impractical and even childish, the reaction on your friend’s face and, ideally, the chuckle that comes out of their mouth the moment they open the gift makes it very much worth it. If the grin on your friend’s face is the desired outcome, you’re halfway there if you get them one of the many funny best friend gifts!
Below, we’ve compiled a list of funny gifts for your best friend or that special someone in your life who can take and appreciate a good joke! And remember, some adults are just big children and will love receiving gag gifts just as much (or even more) than a new planner, Moleskine notebook, or some other “adult” stuff. Would you love to receive any of these silly gifts below? Make sure to give those an upvote! Have you ever received a funny gift? What was it? Let us know in the comments!
#1 “You’ve Been Poisoned” Coffee Mug
After your friend finishes the last few drops of coffee from this funny mug, they will wish they had the gift of hindsight. If they choose you as their final call, they’re (were) a good friend.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Shakespearean Insults Chart
For that English literature major friend of yours, gift them this Shakespearean Insults Chart for a unique yet comical birthday present!
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Cereal Killer Spoon
This antique spoon would make the ideal birthday present for someone who enjoys a bowl of cereal to start (or end) their day!
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Otter Tape Dispenser
For that friend who’d proudly display this Otter Tape Dispenser on their desk at work! To accompany this small gift, get them extra rolls of tape.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 “Don’t Stop, Be Leaving” Door Mat
With this humorous doormat at their entrance, your introverted friend can send any visitors back to where they came from. But with a sense of humor!
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Donut Push Pin Holder
If you want a funny yet practical gift to give your friend, you could get this Donut Push Pin Holder! This creative design will add personality and structure to your friend’s home office or workstation.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Affirmators
This deck of affirmation cards provides self-help with a healthy dose of snark and humor for everyone who might use a little guidance in life. But without the crystals and candles.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Anatomical Heart Necklace
This pendant can be a thoughtful yet eerie (let’s agree to disagree on that) BFF birthday present if you want to express your affection for them without coming off as overly sentimental. Even better if your friend is into anatomy!
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Blinker Fluid
Blinker fluid is not an actual thing; we want to clarify that upfront because this gag present could deceive some individuals. We repeat, you DON’T need fluid to use your blinkers. Nonetheless, a friend who’s into cars or repairing them would definitely have a giggle receiving this gift!
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Bubble Wrap Calendar
Another gift that you might get for yourself too. Is there anything more enjoyable than popping bubble wrap? Consider gifting this Bubble Wrap Calendar to a pal to help them unwind while having fun!
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Bob Ross Chia Head
Everything has a Chia version, including Baby Yoda, poop emoji, and even Bob Ross. This is one of the best practical gag gifts available if you’re looking to surprise a painter or just a fan of the late artist.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Fowl Language Mug
One of these “Fowl Language” mugs will 100% tickle their wacky sense of humor! The mug features vividly colorful images of birds, each with its own unique but rather vulgar name.
Image source: amazon.com
#13 “Maybe Swearing Will Help” Coloring Book
Apparently, research has shown that swearing can help reduce social pain. Whatever that is. So why not combine the therapeutic advantages of coloring with swearing? Perfect gifts for that Banksy friend of yours who can’t help but be foul-mouthed every once in a while.
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Light My Fingers Candle
This may appear to be a tasteful, refined present, but actually, it has a rather jarring effect! The four fingers on this lady’s hand, made of paraffin wax and natural colors, burn to produce bright flames. However, those four include the thumb, leaving the middle finger untouched. You can probably tell where this is going!
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Prank Pack
This prank box tricks them into believing you’ve purchased them one (awful) gift when, in fact, you’ve got them another gift (hopefully not as awful). Keep them guessing until the very last minute!
Image source: amazon.com
#16 “Fifty Shades Of Chicken” Cookbook
Juicy Dripping Thighs? Everything can become sleazy in a filthy mind, and this cookbook elevates food🌽 to fine art! This book features fifty chicken dishes to excite their taste buds. It is hilarious yet very useful!
Image source: amazon.com
#17 OTOTO Spaghetti Monster
You definitely have a buddy who is obsessed with pasta and spaghetti. A good indicator is that their favorite meal is spaghetti carbonara or spaghetti and meatballs. This cute kitchen assistant will make meal preparation for them much more enjoyable!
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Banana Phone Handset
With this banana-shaped wireless handset, your friends who spend countless hours on the phone may liven up their workday! It functions as a Bluetooth speaker and connects to all iPhone and Android smartphones. Even better if your friend is a higher-up at work.
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Bear Tea Cute Mugs
Honestly, this is a universal gift to get anyone. Both your girl- and boy-pals will highly appreciate and look forward to drinking from this cup.
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Sassy Oven Mitt
Give the rest of her family and friends a warning by gifting her this funny oven mitt. This vintage-style mitt alerts the people around that she has a knife, though it is unclear what she will do with it.
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Plant-Hanging Animals
With a set of these adorable hanging animals, your plant-loving friend can give their indoor flora some furry fun. Because these are made of stainless steel, they will never lose their excellent looks!
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#22 Paddle Brush Secret Flask
This ingenious device, which mimics the appearance and functionality of an actual hair brush, conceals a flask under the handle. With this clever hair brush, your friend will have the greatest hair AND time at any party!
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Dark Humor Misfortune Cookies
If your closest friend and you both agree that fortune cookies are the best (or second best) part of getting takeout, try something different by gifting them a batch of misfortune cookies. But don’t worry, these are tasty, despite the exterior being as gloomy as the prophecies inside!
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Squidward Mona Lisa Poster
Who can resist Handsome Squidward? We certainly can’t, and neither will you nor your best friend because we all have great taste in art and men.
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Mini Animal Planter
These teeny animal planters are a perfect gift for that rare human specimen of a friend who can actually keep their houseplants alive.
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Daily Portable Tiny Hands
We’ve been staring at these tiny hand finger covers and couldn’t really come up with a single purpose they could serve. So that’s that. Please let us know. It’s still funny, though.
Image source: amazon.com
#27 “The Comfy” Wearable Blanket
If they need to get up to switch channels or get themselves a snack from the kitchen, they don’t need to sacrifice their comfort since this blanket can follow them wherever they go!
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Flask Book Box
A lady may not be expected to carry a hip flask, but with this book, she may remain covert while getting wasted! Hopefully, the festival security dudes will simply assume, ‘Oh, she must love to read!”
Image source: amazon.com
#29 “Disturbed Friends” Game
“Softies” might not appreciate receiving this. Players of this game will encounter terrible situations and immoral discussions that can make them rethink their friendships. You’ve been warned!
Image source: amazon.com
#30 The Definitive Field Guide To Animal Flatulence
Do you have a friend who loves animals, is very curious, and also loves reading? Great, because you’ve found the ideal present for them!
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Motivational Gallon Water Bottle
With this motivational water bottle, you can help a buddy stay hydrated all day long. The practical built-in handle makes it simple to tote water and is ideal for daily usage anywhere and anytime.
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Miniature Wacky Wavy Inflatable Tube Guy
You must recognize this dude! In fact, you last saw him in a car dealership’s parking lot. This is a teeny version of him that can be set up on a desk or bedside table. We don’t know what kind of friend would enjoy receiving it, so we’ll leave it up to you.
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Candle For Adults
Adulting can be tough, but lots and lots of coffee may help. This candle will burn for about 45 hours and fill the house with the scent of dark espresso and vanilla whipped cream. The label that states it’s infused with insufficient funds is the funniest (and most relatable) bit, though.
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Funny Coasters
Do you know somebody who is fussy about ugly water (or, even worse, wine) rings? If so, gifting them these educational coasters will make them grateful whenever they sit down to drink with somebody.
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Octopus Ear Cuff
This octopus ear cuff will give a unique touch to their jewelry collection, but it’s definitely not for people who like their ear jewelry to be subtle!
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Butter Churner
For that friend who loves to cook, here’s a butter churner! A wooden handle attached to the top of a Kilner jar gently stirs the cream into a soft, spreadable consistency, so the recipient of this gift will only have to add some whipping cream (which you can include in the gift) to make their own delectable, creamy butter.
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Baby Yoda Chia Pet
Who doesn’t love Baby Yoda? You can be sure that Baby Yoda will always be a fan favorite. A favorite of your friend, too.
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Public Toilet Survival Kit
Everyone has at least one buddy who would rather suppress their need than use a public restroom. Let us introduce you to a restroom survival kit. It’s funny and, actually, very practical, especially for people who are particular about their toilet settings!
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Secret Indulgence 8 Flavor Chocolate Bar
If your friend is prone to indecision, give her a bar of Miss Maude’s handmade chocolate, so she won’t have to decide between her favorite flavors. Each square of this rich, organic dark chocolate has eight delicious flavors, including peanut butter, red wine, and saltines.
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#40 Best Friend Contract
Your bestie will love receiving this notebook as a gift! This cute journal’s main feature is the “realistic best friend contract,” which, once signed, is valid forever.
Image source: etsy.com
#41 Appa From ‘Avatar’ Bucket Hat
Fans of the Avatar movie will certainly love receiving this bucket hat. Also, it will undoubtedly make everyone else around them chuckle!
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Lightning Reaction Shocking Game
Have a pal who enjoys a good reflex test? If you give them this game, culminating with the losing player receiving a brief (but harmless, don’t worry) electric shock, they’ll (hopefully) appreciate the thought and humor.
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Cat Bum Magnets
Six cat bums disappearing into their fridge make up this collection of magnets, the ideal birthday gift for anybody who would love to have their kitchen swarming with cats!
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Entire Shrek Script Poster
There are some movie quotes that practically every Millennial and Gen Z-er can recall. And let’s be honest, most of them are from Shrek. The complete Shrek screenplay is reproduced on this funny and, at the same time, strange poster. A perfect gift, if you ask us!
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Boyfriend Pillow
For a friend who hates sleeping alone but also doesn’t like the sounds of snoring and having someone breathe into their face.
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Stormtrooper Waffle Maker
Anyone’s kitchen would benefit from having this waffle maker in it. However, your Star Wars fan best friend will be especially thrilled to have it in theirs!
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Yodelling Pickle
Don’t give up if your friend says they already have everything or don’t want anything. They clearly lack a Yodeling Pickle.
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Unicorn Snot Body Glitter Sunscreen
With the help of this glitter sunscreen, make your best friend sparkle like the queen or king she or he is. With an SPF of 30, this glittering sunscreen will shield their skin from UVA and UVB radiation and give it a soft, unicorn-like glow!
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Grump Stress Relief Putty
This Grump Stress Relief Putty was created to ease grumpiness and bring back a smile to your friend’s face. Whatever the cause of your friend’s nasty attitude, a little fun with the putty will make it all go away!
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Potty Fisher Toilet Fishing Game
Do you know someone who enjoys fishing? Pick them this toilet game. It might not be helpful when the toilet paper runs out, but playing the game will take their mind off the undesirable situation.
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Cat Lady Temporary Tattoo Set
Although the phrase “cat lady” might be used in a demeaning way, any woman who truly loves cats would cherish the honor!
Image source: etsy.com
#52 “Friends Will Help” Sign
For a friend who knows very well that you’ll lend them a rescuing hand once you laugh at them first.
Image source: amazon.com
#53 Unbiological Sister Necklace
Rather than by blood, the Sisterhood is formed through mutual (often crazy) experiences and interests. With this Unbiological Sister necklace and an endearing message underneath, you may let her know how important she is to you!
Image source: amazon.com
#54 “I Hate Everybody But You” Candle
This candle will be a wonderful birthday present to let them know they’re your favorite human! Or perhaps that they’re the least annoying person you know.
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Bacon Air Freshener
If your friend thinks bacon is the best part of breakfast, get them this air freshener. Don’t gift it to your vegan friends, though.
Image source: amazon.com
#56 Giant Gummy Bear
It’s relatively easy to please a sweet-tooth buddy by simply buying them some random sweets. But if you want to go above and above (you do), get them this enormous gummy bear instead!
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Alligator Statue
Anybody approaching a home with this lifelike alligator statue in someone’s front yard should stay at least three feet away. The buddy you get this for won’t need home security cameras or an alarm system anymore.
Image source: amazon.com
#58 A Wood Box Sign
This wooden box sign will look great on their desk at work or a bedside table. The best bit, this faded black sign, measuring 4″ x 4.5″, has plenty of witty or cute slogans to choose from!
Image source: amazon.com
#59 “This Is F*cking Delicious” Oven Mitt
This oven glove has an adorable image, but don’t let it deceive you — it expresses precisely what someone could think when offered something very delicious! Perfect gift for a friend whose cooking doesn’t actually make you want to throw up.
Image source: amazon.com
#60 Finger Covers
These finger covers are one of those gag gifts for pals that you’ll want to grab for yourself too! These finger covers serve a variety of functions but will be especially helpful when snacking on Cheetos or dealing with fish or onions in the kitchen!
Image source: amazon.com
#61 Goldfish Earrings
These earrings, constructed of acrylic to mimic a pair of translucent plastic bags filled with water and fish, are reminiscent of prizes won (or not) at the fairground. She might not wear them, but she won’t be able to resist the silliness of these adorable goldfish earrings, whether she likes fish or not!
Image source: amazon.com
#62 Best Friend Keychain
With this funny key fob, remind him or her that they are your favorite person (although they do get on your nerves sometimes).
Image source: amazon.com
#63 “Hot Dudes” Coloring Book
This coloring book will be a perfect birthday present for your best friend who enjoys coloring in brawny men if bad lads and bikers are her (or his) thing.
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Novelty Grow A Boyfriend
Perfect gift for your single friend who keeps getting involved with emotionally unavailable men. She can grow this one herself and teach him manners! Perhaps this one won’t break her heart.
Image source: amazon.com
#65 Sarcastic Coasters
Although we’re sure you’ve had a lot of cheap wine together, it’s time to start treating your adult obligations more seriously. One of those tasks is to avoid leaving ring marks on furniture. A very thoughtful gift, if you may ask.
Image source: amazon.com
#66 Whacky Inflatable Tube Man Socks
With this pair of knee-high socks depicting Mr. Wavy Arms himself, your friend may promote their own brand of funkiness.
Image source: amazon.com
#67 Festive Bottle Cover Set
What’s the ideal gift to bring to an ugly sweater party? Of course, a wine bottle cover in the shape of a teeny ugly sweater!
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Chicken Nugget Keychain
If you have a friend who always gets chicken nuggets every time you two go to Maccie D’s, this gift is for them. Even better if it’s accompanied by a 40-piece Chicken McNuggets with their favorite dipping sauce!
Image source: amazon.com
#69 “Calm The F Down” Bath Salts
If your friend has an undiagnosed generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), tell them to “calm the f*ck down” with these eponymous bath salts. You may pick between different scents and colors and let them unwind amidst the whirling hues and sparkling biodegradable (!) glitter!
Image source: amazon.com
#70 Pocket Change Bestie Gift
If your best buddy loves denim, this would be a very sweet and thoughtful present to gift them! Put some chocolates, gift cards, or cash in the DIY denim pocket, and voila!
#71 Nic Cage Coffee Mug
Does your friend even like coffee if they don’t have at least five mugs per day? With its innovative design, this coffee mug will make your friend’s mornings much more enjoyable.
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Ridiculously Rude Plants Mug
With this humorous mug, you may make them chuckle each time they sip on their tea or coffee!
Image source: uncommongoods.com
#73 Wine Glass Holder Necklace
If your friend appreciates a good glass of wine, they’ll enjoy this gift too. Also, they will never have to worry about leaving their drink unattended since they will always have it hanging by their chest!
Image source: amazon.com
#74 Nose-Picking Pencil Sharpener
If your friend has ever complained to you that coworkers keep borrowing their stuff at work, gift them this pencil sharpener. This one will certainly never go missing.
Image source: amazon.com
#75 The 1990s Coloring Book
This coloring book, which celebrates everything ‘90s, from fantastic TV series and movies to dubious fashion and even more dubious music choices, will be loved by your friend who grew up in the nineties!
Image source: amazon.com
#76 Your Problem Mug
Regardless of how snarky or passive-aggressive it may sound, your closest mate will appreciate the message this porcelain mug conveys to coworkers, friends, and family while sitting back and sipping their coffee.
Image source: amazon.com
#77 Bottle Topper Wine Glass
For that friend of yours who has no problem finishing an entire bottle of wine on their own. You may want to add a bottle of wine to accompany their gift!
Image source: amazon.com
#78 Wash Away Last Night Bath Soak
For that friend who always blames their alter ego for every misconduct that happens on a night out, these bath soaks help to wash off all the evidence that might lead to them.
Image source: amazon.com
#79 DIY Photo Collage Star
This photo collage star may be customized to include some of the most treasured moments the two of you shared and is a lovely homemade present for your best friend or family member!
Image source: scrapsnscribs.blogspot.com
#80 Remote Control Fart Machine
You definitely know a friend who would love to receive this! The Remote Control Fart Machine is the perfect practical gag gift for a fun-loving, immature (in the best sense possible) friend of yours.
Image source: amazon.com
#81 Saturday Night Live – The Board Game
This game will transform any game night into Saturday Night Live by bringing all the mischief, frivolity, and fun from the previous several decades into the living room.
Image source: amazon.com
#82 Talkie Toys Blah Button
The battery-operated small talk button with 12 comical “Blah” phrases will be cherished by the introvert in your life and let them exit any conversation they don’t want to participate in!
Image source: amazon.com
#83 Toilet Golf Set
Even though golf is a serious sport, gifts for golfers don’t have to be. One hilarious present might honor both their love of golf and their restroom habits.
Image source: amazon.com
#84 Kid Quotes Custom Wall Art
If your friend has kids, use this awesome wall art concept to help them preserve the priceless things those little mouths articulate. The child’s words (perhaps with their name and age) are all that’s needed for this beautiful artwork to hang on the wall.
Image source: amazon.com
#85 Best Friend Trophy
Picture your buddy getting the Best Friend Trophy and their expression of full and total astonishment, gratitude, and affection! This Oscar replica will also look beautiful standing on their bedside table or work desk!
Image source: amazon.com
#86 Zombie Face Masks
Gift this Zombie Pack to your chum who has been lacking with their skincare game. Also, a thoughtful gift if your bestie is a fan of TWD!
Image source: amazon.com
#87 Molfroa Best Friend Printed Crop Tops
It’s just not the same on one’s own. One is not complete without the other, much like you and your best friend.
Image source: amazon.com
#88 “Do Not Disturb, I’m Gaming” Socks
You and the gamer in your life might giggle at these socks, but both of you know too well that these socks speak the truth. This is an ideal gift for a buddy who works in IT or simply loves gaming!
Image source: amazon.com
#89 Bum Masks
Gift them this mask to remind them that caring for their peach is just ass important. This collagen mask will hydrate and tone fatigued bottoms, leaving them plump and smooth like a baby’s!
Image source: amazon.com
#90 Deer Pong Game
Practical jokes for college students will usually reference the drinking scene. Hence, deer pong is an ideal gift for a friend who never skips a beer pong game at a college party!
Image source: amazon.com
#91 Horse Slippers
For that friend who loves horses or simply prefers their feet warm.
Image source: amazon.com
#92 Cat Bum Coloring Book
If she’s a future crazy (not necessarily, but probably) cat lady, this coloring book is a perfect birthday gift for her. This coloring book is filled with line drawings of cats and their cute bums ready to be colored in, making it the ideal way to unwind after a busy day of playing with cats!
Image source: amazon.com
#93 Boss Lady Mug
This gorgeous pink marbled mug will make her smile every time she brews her coffee, whether she is the boss at work or at home.
Image source: amazon.com
#94 DIY Lollipop Cards
Though very thoughtful, homemade b-day cards can be a bit meh. One way to spice them up is to use candy sprinkles (or caviar nail beads) to imitate a lollipop! A very fun DIY that your friend will definitely appreciate you putting effort into!
Image source: tikkido.com
#95 DIY Patterned Candles
By DIYing your candles, you can transform plain Dollar Tree candles into beautiful birthday gifts for your closest friends without spending a fortune!
Image source: brit.co
