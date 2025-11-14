“Don’t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:” Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

I think there’s hardly a person reading this who hasn’t come into contact with those weird tiny silica gel packets that absorb moisture. You’ll find them everywhere.
Bought a nice new pair of sneakers that you’ll jump into once the winter snow melts? There’s a silica gel pack inside the box. Received a new smartphone for work? There it is, snuggling up to the charger and silica gel. Got yourself some cheap dehydrated ramen to eat for lunch? Surprise surprise—there’s a gel pack next to the desiccated noodles waving ‘hello’ to you.
Our first instinct is to throw it out (or ‘yeet’ it, as the youngsters say these days) immediately and never think about it again. However, that might be a mistake. You see, silica gel packets are surprisingly useful and non-toxic, as one Reddit user, Beast667Neighbour, explained in a viral post. Check out their advice below, upvote your fave life hacks, and be sure to read our little warning about silica gel below (spoiler alert: even if it’s not poisonous, you still shouldn’t eat it). Oh, and be sure to read Bored Panda’s full in-depth interview with the author of the post, Beast667Neighbour.
#1
Put some of these in your toolbox – they will keep your tools free of rust.
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, AnUnsuspiciousBox
#2
They can help keep your makeup bag fresh. Also put them in with your jewelry so it won’t tarnish as quickly.
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, silversorbet.com
#3
You’ll never have to wait for your windshield to clear up in the mornings again. Just put few silica sachets under your windshield. They will absorb the moisture, leaving your windshield clear.
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, Louis
#4
Throw them in your gym bag and you can prevent bacteria or mold from growing. It also gets rid of nasty odors.
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, amazon.com
#5
Forget about rice, put a wet phone or other electronic devices in silica.
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, patrika.com
#6
Keep Dry Goods Dry – it can help keep foods like dried herbs, bread crumbs, crackers, and anything else that should be kept as crispy as possible from getting soggy. So, you can put some silica gel bags in the food wardrobe
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, amazon.com
#7
For photographers: Put some pockets in camera bag
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, pro-ex.com.au
#8
You can preserve your old photos and books using them.
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, Laura Fuhrman
#9
If you ever have to pack moist clothes, especially when you are on holiday, just put some of these packets into the luggage.
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, Dennis Sylvester Hurd
#10
Keeps the razor blades-sharp edges from rusting and dulling very well.
Image source: Beast667Neighbour, Brett Jordan
Follow Us