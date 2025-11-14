“Don’t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:” Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

by

I think there’s hardly a person reading this who hasn’t come into contact with those weird tiny silica gel packets that absorb moisture. You’ll find them everywhere.

Bought a nice new pair of sneakers that you’ll jump into once the winter snow melts? There’s a silica gel pack inside the box. Received a new smartphone for work? There it is, snuggling up to the charger and silica gel. Got yourself some cheap dehydrated ramen to eat for lunch? Surprise surprise—there’s a gel pack next to the desiccated noodles waving ‘hello’ to you.

Our first instinct is to throw it out (or ‘yeet’ it, as the youngsters say these days) immediately and never think about it again. However, that might be a mistake. You see, silica gel packets are surprisingly useful and non-toxic, as one Reddit user, Beast667Neighbour, explained in a viral post. Check out their advice below, upvote your fave life hacks, and be sure to read our little warning about silica gel below (spoiler alert: even if it’s not poisonous, you still shouldn’t eat it). Oh, and be sure to read Bored Panda’s full in-depth interview with the author of the post, Beast667Neighbour.

#1

Put some of these in your toolbox – they will keep your tools free of rust.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, AnUnsuspiciousBox

#2

They can help keep your makeup bag fresh. Also put them in with your jewelry so it won’t tarnish as quickly.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, silversorbet.com

#3

You’ll never have to wait for your windshield to clear up in the mornings again. Just put few silica sachets under your windshield. They will absorb the moisture, leaving your windshield clear.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, Louis

#4

Throw them in your gym bag and you can prevent bacteria or mold from growing. It also gets rid of nasty odors.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, amazon.com

#5

Forget about rice, put a wet phone or other electronic devices in silica.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, patrika.com

#6

Keep Dry Goods Dry – it can help keep foods like dried herbs, bread crumbs, crackers, and anything else that should be kept as crispy as possible from getting soggy. So, you can put some silica gel bags in the food wardrobe

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, amazon.com

#7

For photographers: Put some pockets in camera bag

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, pro-ex.com.au

#8

You can preserve your old photos and books using them.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, Laura Fuhrman

#9

If you ever have to pack moist clothes, especially when you are on holiday, just put some of these packets into the luggage.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, Dennis Sylvester Hurd

#10

Keeps the razor blades-sharp edges from rusting and dulling very well.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t Throw Away Annoying Silica Gel Packets:&#8221; Here Are 10 Things To Use Them For Instead

Image source: Beast667Neighbour, Brett Jordan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Who Won Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1?
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2023
How Your Job Changes Over Time (1st Day Vs 101st Day)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Draw Beautiful People And Things Around Me With Colour Pencils And Ball Pen
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Lessons We Learned from the Show Gold Rush
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2020
Hey Pandas, Make The Best Meme (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Criminal Minds 6.06 “Devil’s Night” Review
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.