Meet The Cast Of “Disclaimer”

Apple TV+ is set to drop a new series this year. Titled Disclaimer, it’s an upcoming thriller TV series based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. The TV show Disclaimer will have Alfonso Cuaron working behind the scenes, acting as writer and director of the series. Here is a description of the plot of the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “Disclaimer revolves around Catherine Ravenscroft, a respected TV documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When a novel written by a widower appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that reveals her darkest secret.” The show has tapped some of the most bankable stars to appear in the show. If you want to learn more about the cast members of this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller TV series Disclaimer.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett has been announced to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Disclaimer. She will be appearing in the series as Catherine Ravenscroft. Cate Blanchett is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation. She has appeared in a wide range of films, from period dramas to big-budget blockbusters, and her performances have consistently dazzled audiences and critics alike. In recent years, she has appeared in films like the Lord of the Rings movies, Thor: Ragnarok, and Ocean’s Eight. The two-time Oscar winner has also been in such classics as The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Aviator, and Elizabeth. The actress most recently appeared in Don’t Look Up opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Blanchett is set to star in three upcoming movies: Tar, Pinocchio, and Borderlands. Disclaimer will be Blanchett’s first major TV role in years since her critical performance in the hit miniseries Mrs. America.
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline will be portraying Stephen Brigstocke in the upcoming series Disclaimer. Kevin Kline is an American actor who has won numerous awards for his work in film, television, and theater. Kline first came to prominence with his portrayal of the Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance. He won his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as tuna cannery worker Oscar Gruska in A Fish Called Wanda. He has also been nominated for a few Golden Globe Awards, and won one Screen Actors award for his performance in the television movie Life as a House. In addition to his work in film and television, Kline is also a Tony Award-winning stage actor. He won the award for Best Actor in a Play for his role in Present Laughter. Kevin Kline is a well-respected actor who has won many prestigious awards during his career. Unknown to many, Kline provides the voice of Mr. Calvin Fischoeder in Bob’s Burgers, a role he continued on the big screen in the film adaptation of the animated series.
Sacha Baron Cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen will be playing a lead role in the upcoming thriller series Disclaimer. Baron Cohen is a British comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He is best known for his creation of the characters Ali G, Borat, and Bruno. Cohen has used these characters to deliver satirical commentary on politics, culture, and social issues. He has also appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Da Ali G Show, Borat, and Bruno. In addition to his comedic work, Cohen has also been praised for his performances in films such as The Dictator and Les Misérables. Outside of his work in entertainment, Cohen is also a philanthropist and activist. He has supported various charities and causes, including the fight against poverty and disease. Sacha Baron Cohen is a multifaceted individual who has made a significant impact on both the world of entertainment and the world at large.
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Kodi Smit-McPhee is an Australian actor best known for his role in the 2009 vampire film Let Me In. He has also appeared in films such as The Road and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Smit-McPhee began his career as a child actor, appearing in various television commercials and short films. He made his feature film debut in the movie Fatal Contact: Bird Flu In America. More recently, Smit-McPhee notably starred in the critically acclaimed movie The Power of the Dog, which raked in nominations at the Academy Awards. Since then, he has worked steadily in both film and television. In addition to his acting career, Smit-McPhee is also an accomplished musician. He plays both the guitar and the piano and has composed music for several of his films. Smit-McPhee is a talent to watch, and we look forward to seeing more of him in the years to come.
HoYeon-Jung
Actress and HoYeon-Jung will be joining the cast of Disclaimer, according to Deadline, which reported: “Hoyeon will star as Kim. Ambitious, hardworking and eager-to-please, she knows that working for Catherine Ravenscroft is going to be her big break.” A prominent model before her acting career, she is best known for her role in the hit Netflix series Squid Game. In an interview with W Korea, she talked about how much pressure she experienced starring in Squid Game as her acting debut, saying: “There are no words to describe how much of a pressure it was. I signed with new management that specializes in managing actors early last year in January. I thought I’d get some training before taking on any roles. But in February, a group chatroom that included the head of my management opened up through which I was given the script for <Squid Game> and asked to make and send over a video for the audition. At the time, I was in New York for Fashion Week! (laughs). Then the message ‘video is requested ASAP’ popped up in the chatroom. I didn’t even know when this ‘as soon as possible’ meant precisely. I thought I was going to have a meltdown.”
Louis Partridge
Louis Partridge will be playing the role of Jonathan Brigstocke in the upcoming series Disclaimer. He previously worked on Enola Holmes, Medici, and Paddington.