Scarlett Pomers: Career and Personal Life of the Actress

Reba TV show alum Scarlett Pomers played one of the stars on The WB/The CW sitcom. Scarlett Pomers was an actress and singer for most of her professional career. Interestingly, Pomers’ professional acting career spanned less than a decade.
Scarlett Pomers left the spotlight to focus on another passion of hers: professional photography. Television audiences have recently been asking about Pomers after Netflix added all seasons of Reba to their platform in May 2024. As one of television’s former favorite stars, here’s a look at Scarlett Pomers’ career and personal life.
Scarlett Pomers Career Began At Age 3
The actress was born Scarlett Noel Pomers in California on November 28, 1988. She reportedly began singing at an early age and also took guitar lessons at an age when kids her age were only concerned about toys. The prospect of being on television happened when she was age 3. She and her mother were at a shopping mall when a Hollywood agent suggested to her mother that Scarlett Pomers might have a future in acting.
Like many child actors before and after her, Scarlett Pomers began her career in commercials. However, the then-36-year-old Scarlett Pomers was privileged to make her screen debut in Micheal Jackson’s internationally famous 1992 song “Heal the World.” The opportunity helped boost her resumé, which helped land more roles in commercials. Before appearing in Michael Jackson’s song, she and her mother were able to get Pomers signed to an agent.
Scarlett Pomers Made Her Acting Debut In 1995
In less than two years of making her screen debut, Scarlett Pomers landed a role on television and made her acting debut in 1995. The actress was 6 years old at the time. Pomers guest-starred as Claire Weber in an episode (“Adventures in Babysitting”) of ABC/CBS’s sitcom Step by Step. The episode originally aired on ABC on May 5, 1995. Pomers also appeared uncredited in the 1995 TV movie Indictment: The McMartin Trial.
1995 was a busy year for Scarlett Pomers, especially for someone who had just made their acting debut. The actress also guest-starred in an episode (“Suspect”) of Nickelodeon’s The Secret World of Alex Mack as Jackie Phillips. Scarlett Pomers also made her film debut in 1995, starring as Suzi Barrett in the comedy-drama The Baby-Sitters Club. Pomers spent the next three years in guest-starring roles on TV shows, including Touched by an Angel (1996), The Jeff Foxworthy Show (1997), and Martial Law (1998).
Scarlett Pomers Joined the Cast of Star Trek: Voyager
Scarlett Pomers landed her first major television role in 1998. The actress was cast as the preadolescent Naomi Wildman in Star Trek: Voyager. The character was introduced in 1996 as a half-Ktarian, half-Human baby. Naomi Wildman was born to Greskrendtregk and Samantha Wildman on the Voyager ship. Emily Leibovitch and Brooke Stephens had portrayed the character as a baby and child, respectively, before Pomers was cast in the role.
Actress Vanessa Branch also appeared as the adult Naomi Wildman. Scarlett Pomers appeared in 16 episodes of Star Trek: Voyager in a recurring role from 1998 to 2001. In movies, Scarlett Pomers also starred in a supporting role as Lucy in the 1998 adventure comedy Slappy and the Stinkers. Her character was one of the members of the Stinkers. Pomers also starred as Charlotte in the Bill Paxton and Charlize Theron-led epic adventure movie Mighty Joe Young.
Scarlett Pomers in Reba TV Show
Scarlett Pomers’ breakout role was Reba TV show. It is the role that ultimately defined her short-lived acting career and for which she’s famous. Pomers played Reba (Reba McEntire) and Brock Hart’s (Christopher Rich) middle daughter, Kyra Hart. Pomers’ Kyra Hart character easily becomes a fan favorite.
Pomers appeared on Reba as a series regular throughout seasons 1 to 4. However, in season 5, she only appeared in the first two episodes. The character returned in season 6, finishing the finale season with the rest of the cast. Scarlett Pomers appeared in 106 episodes of Reba from 2001 to 2007.
Scarlett Pomers Once Struggled With an Eating Disorder
Scarlett Pomers was a sensation on Reba but struggled behind the scenes with anorexia nervosa. The actress has since clarified that she was in no way bullied or body shamed but considered it a personal demon she had to fight. Pomers checked herself into an anorexia nervosa treatment facility in late 2005. Besides exercising as much as six hours daily, the actress reportedly lost weight to as low as 73 lbs.
Pomers left the facility in January 2006. During her time at the treatment facility, her character was visibly absent from Reba. On her return to Reba, Pomers’ character received a dramatic entrance. In the memorable entrance, Reba asked Kyra, “Where have you been?” Pomers’ Kyra replies, “I went to get something to eat.” Reba was Scarlett Pomers’ last acting credit before her retirement in 2010. Besides Scarlett Pomers, Nickelodeon star Kristen Herrera is another actress who has disappeared from the spotlight.
Follow Us