Sasha Calle Might Replace Henry Cavill As The DCEU’s Superman

It was quite the surprise last year when it was announced that Sasha Calle was casted as Supergirl for the DC Cinematic Universe. As the first Latina actress to play Supergirl, it must be quite an honor for her to play the older cousin of Superman. She’ll be making her debut in next year’s Flash movie, alongside Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton. You know, assuming they don’t recast and reshoot or even deep fake Ezra Miller after his recent arrest. Hey, I wouldn’t be too surprised if Warner Bros. took either approach, but I suppose we’ll find out soon. Either way, we’ll be seeing the DCEU’s Supergirl make her debut, something that can either be very good or very bad for Henry Cavill’s Superman.
Now as a Latino myself, I am very pleased that an unknown Latina actress like Sasha Calle is playing the non-Latina Supergirl. It really shows how far Hispanic actors and actresses have come since the old days of big blockbuster movies. What the casting of Sasha Calle of Supergirl tells me is that Hollywood is moving farther away from the negative stereotypes of Latinos that has unfortunately plagued Hispanic actors for so long. And now, here we are with a Latina actress playing a character like Supergirl. Sure, fanboy purist will complain that she doesn’t look like Kara Zor-El, but to me, this speaks progress.
While this is progress Sasha Calle should be very proud of, I’m still worried about something related to her Supergirl. Before it was announced that her Supergirl would be appearing in the Flash movie, rumors kept floating around claiming she would be getting her own movie. That’s not really a bad idea, but come on, where is Man of Steel 2? If you were to make a poll on which movie the fans would rather have, I’m confident the overwhelmingly majority of fans would choose Man of Steel 2.
Hey, you know what? That’s something that could still happen and if it doesn’t, Henry Cavill could still pop up fighting Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam somewhere. Oh please, please, please make that fight happen. And if Dwayne Johnson’s freakishly jacked Black Adam is too much for Henry Cavill’s Superman to handle, then his older cousin Kara could fly in and help him out. Why wouldn’t you have Superman and Supergirl fight bad guys together in the DCEU? Sounds like a no-brainer move, but apparently, DC might have other plans.
Just imagine if Sasha Calle were to take Henry Cavill’s place as the DCEU’s Superman. I can imagine not too many fans would be cool with that. Heck, I’m not very cool with that, because it just doesn’t make sense. Unless, of course, Warner Bros. has some recasting plans in mind. I would strongly prefer them to keep Henry Cavill and the reports of him coming back and not coming back have been constantly inconsistent. I really believe he is coming back and if not for Man of Steel 2, then as a supporting character in another DCEU movie. I’ll take either one.
Now as for Sasha Calle, I will keep arguing on why her replacing Henry Cavill doesn’t make sense. But where am I getting this rumor? Well, if you’re looking forward to the Flash movie, you’ll be curious to hear that there have been test screenings. And with these test screenings, you can expect some details of the movie’s plot to get leaked. Now I would still take these little details with a big grain of salt, but it’s still something to think about. Plus, it’s just fun to speculate.
Based on what has been leaked, certain details about the future state of the DCEU were revealed. For instance, Ben Affleck’s Batman might not die, but he’ll still stick around in the Snyderverse. A little weird, but hey, comic book logic. And by now, fans should know that General Zod and Faora are surprisingly coming back for the Flash. Very curious news indeed, but according to the leaked information from the test screenings, they serve a purpose bigger than we might have originally thought.
The reason these two particular villains are coming to the Flash is because, maybe a little spoiler alert, but they’re going to kill baby Kal-El. And if that does happen, then there’s only one other Kryptonian who can take on the mantle. The logical choice is Kara, his older cousin, so that universe can still have a Superman in some form. Killing off Kal before he even becomes Superman is a bold move, but where there’s a multiverse, there are variants.
So let’s just say for one minute that this rumors is true. Even if Henry Cavill’s Superman dead, Sasha Calle still won’t be the only super-powered Kryptonian in the DCEU. If the Flash movie does kill off the original Superman, there’s always room for another to pop in. I mean, come on, do we really want a DCEU where there’s no Superman, but a Supergirl taking his place? You just cannot have this universe continue without the superhero who started it all.
So if it is all true, then Sasha Calle might become a bigger player in the DCEU than we originally thought. Even if Henry Cavill is going to stick around, she still can be. As far as the rumors of her getting her own movie go, I wouldn’t bet money on it happening. Honestly, why not just have her be in a movie with her cousin. Heck, maybe this version isn’t even related to this Superman. So many theories for such a crazy movie and literally anything can happen. That’s probably why people are still interested in the Flash movie. We just want to see what happens, but honestly, I do think Sasha Calle will do Supergirl justice.
So what are your thoughts, DC fans? Do you think Sasha Calle will actually take over for Henry Cavill. Let’s hope that’s not the case, because again, there’s plenty of room for both heroes. We’ll just have to wait and see.