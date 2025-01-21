Sam Riley’s 5 Underrated Performances

With breathtaking performances, Sam Riley has long proven his versatility as an actor. The English actor is arguably one of cinema’s most underrated actors, especially with many younger actors dominating the small and big screens today. He was born Samuel Peter W. Riley in Menston, Bradford, West Yorkshire, England, on January 8, 1980. Besides his acting, Sam Riley is also a talented singer.
Before his breakthrough role in 2007, in which he portrayed English singer-songwriter Ian Curtis in Anton Corbijn’s biographical film Control, Riley gained local recognition as the lead singer of the Leeds-based rock band 10,000 Things. Although he has received accolades/recognition for performances in projects such as Control, Maleficent films, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and SS-GB, several of Sam Riley’s performances have flown under the radar. Here are five of Sam Riley’s most underrated performances.
13
Sam Riley’s performance in the 2010 psychological thriller 13 was largely underrated due to its poor critical reviews and overshadowing by a star-studded cast. Riley co-starred alongside Jason Statham, Mickey Rourke, and Ray Winstone. However, Riley’s portrayal of Vincent “Vince” Ferro stands out for its authenticity and emotional depth.
Riley played a young man who stumbles into underground Russian roulette’s dangerous and shadowy world. If you love the South Korean Squid Game TV show, 13 is a must-watch. 13, directed by Géla Babluani, is a remake of his 2005 Georgian-French film 13 Tzameti. Critics may have overlooked Sam Riley’s performance because the film was largely judged by the standard of the original. Overall, Sam Riley’s ability to convey fear, determination, and moral conflict in a high-stakes scenario makes his performance spellbinding. Unarguably, it was a role that deserved more recognition.
Brighton Rock
The critical failure of 13 greatly overshadowed Sam Riley’s performance in Brighton Rock. Leading yet another star-studded cast, Riley portrayed Pinkie Brown, a young, cold-hearted gangster navigating the criminal underworld of 1960s Brighton, East Sussex, England. The 2010 British crime film was based on Graham Greene‘s 1938 novel. Riley’s Pinkie Brown character is complex and deeply troubled, driven by ambition, paranoia, and a fear of vulnerability.
Pinkie Brown becomes entangled in a web of violence and manipulation, including his relationship with Rose (Andrea Riseborough), a naive waitress who becomes his pawn and undoing. Riley’s performance in Brighton Rock may have been overlooked in an era of flashier, more dramatic performances. In retrospect, Sam Riley’s brilliant performance in Brighton Rock deserved more recognition. In Brighton Rock, Riley co-starred alongside Andy Serkis, John Hurt, Helen Mirren, Sean Harris, and Nonso Anozie.
On the Road
In the 2012 film adaptation of Jack Kerouac’s On the Road, Sam Riley plays Sal Paradise, the semi-autobiographical protagonist inspired by Kerouac himself. Sal is a young, aspiring writer who embarks on cross-country adventures in post-World War II America. Alongside Dean Moriarty (Garrett Hedlund) and Marylou (Kristen Stewart), Sal experiences the highs and lows of friendship, freedom, and self-discovery in the burgeoning Best Generation.
Sam Riley’s understated performance anchors the film. The performance allowed audiences to experience his character’s journey through his reflective and poetic perspective. On the Road received average to mixed reviews, with many critics overlooking Riley’s subtle brilliant performance. However, Sam Riley’s portrayal resonates with Kerouac’s voice from the novel, embodying Sal’s quiet curiosity and yearning for meaning. On the Road was nominated for Palme d’Or at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival and was listed on the National Board of Review’s Top 10 Independent Films of 2012.
Suite Française
In the 2015 war romantic drama Suite Française, Sam Riley is cast in a supporting role as the wounded Benoit Labarie. After German soldiers occupy their village, Riley’s Benoit, husband to Ruth Wilson’s character, Madeleine Labarie, is one of the few villagers who stands up to the German occupation. He’s haunted by Oberleutnant Bruno Von Falk’s (Matthias Schoenaerts) troops but manages to escape to Paris. Michelle Williams led the film’s cast as Lucile Angellier, co-starring alongside Kristin Scott Thomas, Margot Robbie, and Alexandra Maria Lara (Sam Riley’s real-life wife). Sam Riley’s performance was generally underrated because Suite Française itself didn’t receive much attention.
John Cranko
Sam Riley’s most underrated project, especially because it flew under the radar, has to be the 2024 John Cranko. In Joachim Lang’s biopic, Riley portrayed renowned British choreographer John Cranko. The film explored Cranko’s life, his groundbreaking work with the Stuttgart Ballet, and his struggles with personal and societal challenges. Despite Riley’s powerful portrayal, the film flew under the radar majorly due to the niche appeal of the subject matter and low marketing/publicity.
The film focused on the world of ballet, which, while beloved by enthusiasts, doesn’t always attract mainstream attention. John Cranko was also overshadowed by other high-profile biopics. For audiences who appreciate Sam Riley’s dedication to character and storytelling, John Cranko is a must-watch film. Besides Sam Riley, actress Danielle Deadwyler is another actor who has underrated performances.
