For more than five years, Rory Farrell has been a fixture in the podcast world. Originally known for being one of the co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, Rory and his fellow co-host decided to venture out on their own after a falling out with Joe Budden. Now, the co-host of New Rory and Mal, Rory is still going strong and he’s committed to giving the world top-notch content. However, even after spending so much time in the public eye, Rory continues to be a private person. Even longtime listeners are probably confused about some of the details of his life which has resulted in many fans becoming curious about the man behind the microphone. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rory Farrell.
1. He Went to High School in Rhode Island
Over the years, there has been some confusion about where Rory is originally from. When asked the question, he states that he grew up in a number of places including Queens and Baltimore. From what we’ve learned, however, it appears that he spent most of his high school years in Rhode Island where he attended and graduated from North Kingston.
2. He Was A Troubled Kid
Not many specifics are known about Rory’s upbringing except for the fact that he had some behavioral issues in his youth. During an interview with A Waste Of Time with ItsTheReal, Ror shared that he got into lots of trouble as a young kid and a teenager. Some of this may have been because he moved around so frequently.
3. He Was A College Athlete
Sports have always been a big part of his life and Rory played football for several years. When he was in high school, his football coach told him to join the track and field team. Even though he was hesitant at first, it eventually became one of the best things that ever happened to him. His skills on the track led to him earning a college scholarship. After beginning his collegiate career at St. Peter’s College, he went on to attend Fairleigh Dickinson University.
4. He Works in the Music Industry
Over the years, there’s always been a little mystery surrounding what Rory did for work outside of the podcast. Apparently, he worked in the music industry for several years. Rory worked as a marketing manager for Sony Music for two years. Prior to that, he worked at MTV for a few months. Rory is also currently the manager for an R&B group named Emotional Oranges.
5. He Was Engaged
If you’re relatively new to Rory’s podcasting journey, you may not know that he was in a long-term relationship that led to an engagement with his ex-girlfriend, Sam. Unfortunately, however, the relationship ended. Many have speculated that the cause for this was cheating on Rory’s part.
6. He Almost Brought Drake to A Concert At St. Peter’s College
Even before Rory got into the entertainment industry, he was already making moves. When he was a freshman at St. Peter’s College, he was helping plan an event at school called Peacock Palooza. Even though Drake was a new artist at the time, Rory saw his potential and thought he would be a great person to have perform at the event. Although he reached out to Drake’s team and even got a response, another student claimed she would be able to get Kid Cudi instead. Unfortunately, the Kid Cudi plan fell through, and when Rory reached back out to Drake’s people he didn’t get a response.
7. He’s An Only Child
As mentioned earlier, not much is known about Rory’s upbringing. However, while talking to A Waste Of Time with ItsTheReal, he mentioned that he is an only child. Still, he described his father as a rolling stone and it doesn’t appear that his parents were together for most of his life.
8. He’s A Competitive Person
On the surface, Rory may seem like a relatively chill person – but don’t get it twisted. He isn’t afraid of a little bit of competition and he goes hard in everything he does. There’s no doubt that his competitive nature definitely helped him when he was an athlete and it continues to help him in his career.
9. He Has A Close Relationship With His Mom
Rory was raised primarily by his mother and it’s clear that she is someone he has always looked up to. In his interview with A Waste Of Time with ItsTheReal, said that he and his mom have always been tight and she has been a strong source of support for him over the years.
10. He Started Working At 13
If anyone out there thought that Rory was born with a silver spoon, they might want to think again. Rory has worked hard for everything he has and he got his first job when he was just 13 years old. In fact, he was able to buy his first car before he even had a driver’s license.