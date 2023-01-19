Rob Zombie reunited with the cast of House of 1000 Corpses recently, or a few of them at least. Those that helped to bring the movie to a life spent a bit of time with Zombie recently. The experience was likely a little heady since it’s been nearly 20 years since the movie came out.
There were two other movies after this one, and fans of the Firefly movies were more than willing to throw their support toward the director. Rob has enjoyed a long career as a celebrity in one way or another. The movie was just one more way for him to show what he could do.
It’s easy to be impressed by such efforts if one is an average moviegoer. But for horror buffs, Zombie had to go above and beyond to gain the attention he was seeking. Some might state that the movies he put out were little more than gore-laden schlock that didn’t have much story to them. But fans are adamant that these movies were great.
Sadly Sid Haig passed away back in 2019, but his memory is still honored by the movie that he helped to make so great.
The movie was rather brutal
Rob gained a reputation for his time in the music industry before making this movie. The movie itself was definitely a brutal, rough ride for a lot of viewers. But it was what a lot of fans had expected since it was the kind of horror that people thought Zombie would give them.
It’s easy to state that making a movie can bring people closer together or tear them apart. The funny thing about horror movies is that they can bring the cast together in a very convincing manner. Zombie had a great deal of belief in the story he was pushing. He also had a cast that was more than convincing since a lot of people find this movie to be disturbing to this day.
There is something about horror movies that makes them endure the passing of years. Some of those that were made decades ago are still popular, and this movie, in particular, is one of them. Whether it will remain that way for decades to come is hard to say.
It’s often believed that this movie is underrated
What’s true about horror movies is that they do tend to belong to the fans. Unless a horror movie goes entirely mainstream, there’s a good bet that hardcore fans are the only ones who will continue to watch it. Those who take their horror movies seriously are usually those who know the ins and outs of said movies. They know what they’re worth and why they’re so revered.
House of 1000 Corpses did get a great deal of attention when it was released, but the reviews weren’t exactly positive. Fans were far more accepting of the movie than the critics were, but that’s nothing new. The truth is that it’s gained far more popularity over the years as a cult classic. However, it does feel that this was Zombie’s goal.
Rob Zombie’s directorial skills are still debated
It was made clear by Zombie that he didn’t want to make a mainstream movie. He wanted to create something gritty and worthy of a drive-in movie theater that would shock the fans. It’s fair to state that he did just that, and fans responded in the only way that was predictable. They thought it was great for a little while.
The dedicated fans have held onto these movies for a while now. With any luck and a lot of hope, they’ll continue to do so while passing on the love of said movies from one generation to another. Looking at how horror movies have gone over the last decade or so, that’s tough to imagine. Horror movies haven’t been the same in a long time, and it’s easy to think that Rob brought things back to a level that people recognized for a while.
Thinking that this will happen again is tough since, at this moment, mediocrity in horror is being praised way too often.
It’s not likely that this movie will see a remake
This feels like the type of movie that would require permission and blessing from Zombie since this is his creation. Whether he would ever allow such a thing is tough to say. Perhaps if there were a filmmaker that had the same type of vision that he had, it would work. But until that happens, it’s very likely that this movie will stay as it is.
There’s no replacing the cast in this movie anyway since Sid Haig is a character that no one could really replace. House of 1000 Corpses is an iconic movie to a lot of people, and it kind of needs to remain that way.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!