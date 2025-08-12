I Took Wholesome Portraits Of 15 Rescue Dogs, And Here’s The Result

As a dog photographer, creating portraits of the dogs, cats & animals who arrive at our local animal rescue shelter is the perfect way for me to give back to our community. For the last 10 years, I’ve packed up my portrait studio and set up at the Humane Society. Usually, around 50 to 75 animals need a portrait each visit. I spend hours with the amazing staff that works there, creating a portrait that shines a light on the amazing personalities these animals in need have.
#1 Rescue Dog #1 | Luna
In this portrait, Luna was 1 year and 26 days old.
Photographed December 13, 2024
#2 Rescue Dog #2 | Pablo
Pablo
Photographed December 3, 2019
#3 Rescue Dog #4 | Whiskey
In this portrait, Whiskey was 10 months and 11 days old.
Photographed February 27, 2024
#4 Rescue Dog #7 | Tequila
In this portrait, Tequila was 2 years and 12 days old.
Photographed May 28, 2024
#5 Rescue Dog #10 | Brownie
In this portrait, Brownie was 2 years and 6 months old.
Photographed May 6, 2025
#6 Rescue Dog #5 | Tiny
Tiny, Photographed March 2, 2020
#7 Rescue Dog #6 | Ares
In this portrait, Ares was 4 years and 6 months old.
Photographed May 6, 2025
#8 Rescue Dog #11 Cookie
In this portrait, Cookie was 1 year, 9 months and 29 days old.
Photographed December 13, 2024
#9 Rescue Dog #8
Photographed April 18, 2023
#10 Rescue Dog #3 | Fable
In this portrait, Fable was 3 years and 3 days old.
Photographed May 28, 2024
#11 Rescue Dog #9 | Kiki
In this portrait, Kiki was 5 years and 26 days old.
Photographed May 28, 2024
#12 Rescue Dog #12 | Specter
In this portrait, Specter was 3 years, 1 month and 9 days old.
Photographed December 13, 2024
#13 Rescue Dog #15 | Piper
In this portrait, Piper was 9 years and 19 days old.
Photographed May 28, 2024
#14 Rescue Dog #13 | Bruiser
In this portrait, Bruiser was 1 year, 11 months and 12 days old.
Photographed December 13, 2024
#15 Rescue Dog #14 | Nixon
In this portrait, Luna was 8 years and 2 months old.
Photographed July 125, 2023
