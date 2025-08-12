I Took Wholesome Portraits Of 15 Rescue Dogs, And Here’s The Result

by

As a dog photographer, creating portraits of the dogs, cats & animals who arrive at our local animal rescue shelter is the perfect way for me to give back to our community. For the last 10 years, I’ve packed up my portrait studio and set up at the Humane Society. Usually, around 50 to 75 animals need a portrait each visit. I spend hours with the amazing staff that works there, creating a portrait that shines a light on the amazing personalities these animals in need have.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | themccartneysdogs.com

#1 Rescue Dog #1 | Luna

In this portrait, Luna was 1 year and 26 days old.

Photographed December 13, 2024

#2 Rescue Dog #2 | Pablo

Pablo

Photographed December 3, 2019

#3 Rescue Dog #4 | Whiskey

In this portrait, Whiskey was 10 months and 11 days old.

Photographed February 27, 2024

#4 Rescue Dog #7 | Tequila

In this portrait, Tequila was 2 years and 12 days old.

Photographed May 28, 2024

#5 Rescue Dog #10 | Brownie

In this portrait, Brownie was 2 years and 6 months old.

Photographed May 6, 2025

#6 Rescue Dog #5 | Tiny

Tiny, Photographed March 2, 2020

#7 Rescue Dog #6 | Ares

In this portrait, Ares was 4 years and 6 months old.

Photographed May 6, 2025

#8 Rescue Dog #11 Cookie

In this portrait, Cookie was 1 year, 9 months and 29 days old.

Photographed December 13, 2024

#9 Rescue Dog #8

Photographed April 18, 2023

#10 Rescue Dog #3 | Fable

In this portrait, Fable was 3 years and 3 days old.

Photographed May 28, 2024

#11 Rescue Dog #9 | Kiki

In this portrait, Kiki was 5 years and 26 days old.

Photographed May 28, 2024

#12 Rescue Dog #12 | Specter

In this portrait, Specter was 3 years, 1 month and 9 days old.

Photographed December 13, 2024

#13 Rescue Dog #15 | Piper

In this portrait, Piper was 9 years and 19 days old.

Photographed May 28, 2024

#14 Rescue Dog #13 | Bruiser

In this portrait, Bruiser was 1 year, 11 months and 12 days old.

Photographed December 13, 2024

#15 Rescue Dog #14 | Nixon

In this portrait, Luna was 8 years and 2 months old.

Photographed July 125, 2023

