I Took Screenshots On Google Maps Of Chihuahua, Mx

The following images are screenshots taken on Google Maps.
This project began as a way for me to continue to produce work during the Coronavirus outbreak of 2019/20.
The town of Chihuahua, Mexico sits just below the border crossing from the United States in El Paso, Texas. These images comment on the poverty divide between the two countries and the homes and lives of its inhabitants.
More info: oliverspier.com
