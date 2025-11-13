Police Department Shares The Most Ridiculous Call Of 2019 Where Two People Refused To Move Out Of Each Other’s Way

Everyone who reads Bored Panda already knows just how cool Lawrence Police Department officers are. These are the guys that were responsible for the now legendary tweet “If you must criminal, go ahead and criminal today. It’s plenty warm for us to catch you. Criminal” and we can’t help but obsess over this hilarious Twitter account. Recently, the officers of Lawrence PD in Kansas received “the most ridiculous emergency call of 2019” and, naturally, decided to share it with all of us. We promise you won’t be disappointed because you know that Lawrence PD delivers.
Lawrence Police Department in Kansas state shared a thread about ‘Karen’ and ‘Chad’ and jokingly illustrated it with ‘Dumb and Dumber’ photo
The center characters of the story about a ridiculous parking lot road rage are “Karen” and “Chad” – a couple of strangers who refused to move out of each other’s way in the parking lot. Hence, “Karen” decided that the best way to solve the issue was to call the police, which she did. As per Lawrence PD, “two unfortunate souls” were called to a “reckless driving in progress” report on one Wednesday night. The person behind the Twitter thread also kindly noted, that this time that the two officers “will never get back.”
Apparently, even the sergeant showed up to the situation only to quietly remove himself away when he saw what stupid people they’re dealing with. The Lawrence PD guys put it in a more poetic way, though: “[he] nopes out of there like the day old donuts just got set out at the gas station.”
The standoff became more and more intense with each minute, and Karen couldn’t hold her feelings in anymore more, proclaiming that “the police suck.” Bold move, if you ask us.
And it’s a wrap! The officers have left the ridiculous standoff scene, deciding that, unfortunately, they can’t help with people’s childishness as there is no cure for that.
On March 1, at 8:02 p.m. the Lawrence PD has informed that, finally, Chad and Karen left
If we have learned anything from this thread, it’s that the police are really sometimes doing the Lord’s work. Good luck, dear reckless drivers, and thank you for the quality entertainment time you’ve given us. Also, big props to the Lawrence PD guys for handling the situation in a light-hearted and humorous way.
