Hey Pandas, How Do You Handle Heavy Mind Days?

by

Lately, I’ve been waking up with this weird weight in my chest. Not sadness exactly — just mental clutter. I’ll start one task, jump to another, and then stare at my screen, feeling like I’m drowning in thoughts. It’s hard to explain, but it’s as if my brain refuses to line things up properly. Sometimes journaling helps; sometimes it doesn’t. How do you deal with those days when your head just feels too full to focus? What’s something that has actually helped you clear your mind a bit?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Teddy Did What?”: My True-Ish Tale Of A Beloved Bear
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Is Margot Robbie the New Tank Girl?
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2019
A Giant Gallery of TV Halloween Costumes to Inspire You
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2012
Cheerleader Generation
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cheerleader Generation
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2019
Tom Hanks Did a Pretty Funny Clint Eastwood on the Graham Norton Show
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2017
Woman Expresses Hurt For Being Constantly Excluded In Couple Events, BF Lashes Out At her
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.