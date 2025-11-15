Hey Pandas, Do You Believe In Ghosts Or Evil Spirits? (Closed)

Let’s discuss!
#1
both because ghosts can be evil and good at the same time depending on the person (s) inhabiting the house at the time
#2
Yes, I do! I believe I am living with ghosts right now, which is kind of creepy. :|
#3
Definitely I know an evil spirit!
#4
yall i have been hearing creepy things in my hallway at night and since i stay upstairs that makes it worse and thing i heard someone calling my name but i didnt see anyone!! and then it sometimes sounds like a baby crying but noone is there
#5
I’m a 100% believer! Spirits, ghost and demons, both good or bad definitly exist
#6
i baseicly got deystryed by mad ghost kids(i been belive in them)
#7
I believe in spirits, because a few days after my grandma died my great grandma said that she had seen my grandmas spirit and that she had said that she was ok, my great grandma also said that my grandma had a dog that looked a lot like the one she had when she was alive but a puppy(the dog is still alive), and my great grandma heard my grandma say that she was gonna be gone for some time and she wouldn’t be back for a while. Sorry if this doesn’t make sense.
#8
i believe in both because when i used to live in my old house almost every night there were these strange sounds in the basement and one night i went to go see what it was then i seen these red eyes and it just stared at me it felt like it was staring into my soul then i heard what sounded like growling and it seemed like it was coming from the thing that was in front of me then it just disappeared
#9
No. I think it’s all nonsense. I think it’s the brains way of trying to understand something without all the facts. If you investigate well enough you’ll get your answers. But if I can get something cheaper because someone said ‘it’s haunted’ then I’m happy to take the discount.
#10
YEP. There are too many unexplained things that happen in life. Plus, you gotta go somewhere when you die.
#11
I believe in the existence of evil spirits. It’s biblical.
#12
I believe there are evil spirits. But I also believe there are good ones too. It honestly just depends on the type of person they were in their past life. Cus maybe it’s a little girl just trying to ask for help, not trying to hurt anyone or anything. So, yes. Yes, I believe there are good AND evil spirits. :P
#13
I believe in the inward spirits. Not so much actual ghosts, but the spirit inside. Like, the devil and angel on your shoulder.
#14
Uh, yeah I do. When I hear someone say that they aren’t real, I think to myself “they’ll learn someday…”
Follow Us