30 Fascinating Real-Life Filming Locations Of Movie And TV Show Scenes Revealed By This Photographer (New Pics)

Thomas Duke’s passion for films and his unique approach to location scouting has earned him a huge following on social media. Through his Instagram account, he captured the imagination of other moviegoers by posting images of iconic scenes from the locations where they were filmed. In doing so, he manages to blur the line between fiction and reality, reminding viewers that the magic of cinema lies in the streets and corners we walk every day.
As the audience grows, Thomas remains committed to his plan to reveal “obvious and unseen” filming locations that are often overlooked. The young film student’s adventures took him to different parts of London and beyond, inspiring others to understand the unseen history of cinema.
if you'd love to see more of Duke's work, then make sure to check out the previous post on Bored Panda.
#1 Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#2 Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#3 The Last Of Us (HBO)
Welcome to 401 5 St SW – a random parking lot in Calgary! A parking lot now covered in snow. It was here, in the final episode, where Joel & Ellie become even closer. The pair stroll through a military camp which was actually placed here in the parking lot. A perfect place for a dystopian setting.
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#4 Luca
I picked up some gelato and tried to find Luca and Alberto… oh, this place is just like heaven. To create the authentic look, the creative team headed out to the seaside villages along the coast of Italy. They soaked up the textures, colours, experiences, and structures of the stunning scenery with the help from director Enrico Casarosa – who grew up here! From the cobbled pathways to the ancient myths and legends woven throughout the Cinque Terre history, it’s all real and it’s all here ready to be discovered. I chose Vernazza out of all of the towns as it felt like the closest, visually, to what we see in Luca. The piazza seeping onto the ocean, the tightly-packed alleyways shining with character, the PESTO available here… I really can’t put it into words. Time to have an adventure of a lifetime with Luca and Alberto and have the best summer ever!
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#5 Stranger Things
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#6 Spider-Man: No Way Home
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#7 The Crown
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#8 Paddington
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#9 Ratatouille
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#10 Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#11 Pride & Prejudice
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#12 Peaky Blinders
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#13 Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#14 Cruella
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#15 Bridgerton
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#16 You
Come with me as we follow Joe once more around London, this time focussing on Part 2 of ‘You’.
I found Joe’s tree (next to Chalcot) and strolled through the magnetic atmosphere within the Lincoln’s Inn Library; supposed to be a part of Royal Holloway in the show, but Holborn in reality! A date isn’t a date without passing through Borough Market, Joe knows all the best spots – such a romantic – as he takes Kate past Bridget Jones’s flat.
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#17 The Last Of Us (HBO)
Joel & Ellie continue their trek on horseback as they try to find the Fireflies base. It’s here at Mount Royal University, Calgary where a pivotal scene takes place and Ellie must get Joel to safety. I had to explore the campus to find this spot! Standing in for Colorado in the show, this Calgary based uni is a fascinating location which changes up the real geography a little; they merge this uni with another uni as the duo are passing through. The 2nd is a short drive away at SAIT. Joel & Ellie make their way across campus and inside the school – expertly dressed again with CG monkeys and dystopian visuals aplenty. Cue the drama that unfolds! The setting here, as you can see, was very snowy and empty. It added to the atmospheric feel of it all, but it was a bit soggy trying to get the right shot.
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#18 Doctor Who
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#19 Wonder Woman
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#20 Doctor Who
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#21 Heartstopper
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#22 Thor
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#23 The Last Of Us (Video Game)
I am ready to follow Joel & Ellie through the infected streets of Calgary. I loved the games growing up – crafted around the story and characters which was just so important and made them fully formed – I couldn’t wait to celebrate it in reality!
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#24 Wandavision
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#25 Doctor Who
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#26 Doctor Who
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#27 Call Me By Your Name
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#28 Coraline
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#29 Loki
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
#30 Spider-Man: Far From Home
Image source: steppingthroughfilm
