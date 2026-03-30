Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops

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True friendship requires not just being there for the person but also calling them out when they mess up. And it’s not always easy to know where to draw that line.

Reddit user Unlucky_Lead3290 recently came to the platform’s ‘Am I the Jerk?’ community to ask where she fell on the spectrum after a particularly shocking weekend.

After her friend dropped her kids off at the woman’s apartment unannounced and went missing, she did some detective work and realized she was being used like a free babysitter. Concerned about the children’s safety, she contacted the authorities to ensure they were being looked after.

But when the friend returned, she went off the rails, accusing the woman of being selfish and lacking empathy for a mother who just needed a break.

This woman realized her friend had lied to her just to dump her kids on her

Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops

Image credits:  elenakaretnikova2022/Envato (not the actual photo)

So she contacted the authorities

Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops

But now the friend is furious, accusing her of ruining her life

Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops

Image credits: wirestock/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops

Image credits: Unlucky_Lead3290

As the woman’s story went viral, she began engaging with people in the comments

Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops

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Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops
Woman Tricks Friend Into Babysitting Kids And Turns Off Phone, Freaks Out When She Calls The Cops

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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