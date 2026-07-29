Pop Star’s Victorian Makeover On HBO Show Has Sparked Massive Outrage Over This Unsettling Detail

Singer-songwriter Belinda‘s dramatic transformation into Mexico’s last empress for HBO Max’s upcoming historical series Carlota has finally been revealed.
However, it isn’t just her Victorian-inspired look that’s drawing attention. While many praised the pop star’s regal makeover, others quickly fixated on one unexpected detail in the first-look images.
The detail quickly ignited an online debate, with many arguing that it felt too distracting for a period drama.
Pop star Belinda debuts as Empress Carlota for new HBO series
Image credits: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Earlier this year, it was announced that Mexican pop star Belinda would star in a new HBO Max series about Empress Carlota of Mexico.
The 36-year-old singer and actress returns to television after releasing her fifth studio album last year. She plays the lead role of Carlota, also known as Charlotte of Belgium, who is widely considered Mexico’s first and only Empress
Image credits: Sony Pictures Television/HBO Max
On July 28, HBO Max released promotional images from the upcoming historical drama, giving fans their first look at Belinda as the Empress.
The historical drama is expected to follow Carlota’s arrival in Mexico during the late 19th century. The Victorian influence is visible in the show’s costume design, with the first-look images showcasing Belinda in gothic-inspired Victorian attire.
Image credits: Sony Pictures Television/HBO Max
Alongside the Spanish-born Latin pop star, the images showcased Money Heist star Jaime Lorente as Carlota’s husband, Maximilian I of Mexico. Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Mabel Cadena also star in the highly anticipated series.
Belinda’s Victorian makeover sparks massive outrage on social media
Image credits: DeAgostini/Getty Images
Belinda’s Victorian-inspired look was largely praised across social media. On X, the first-look photos surpassed 8 million views in less than 24 hours.
However, the discussion quickly shifted from the singer’s costume to her physical transformation, with some users claiming she looked older and did not resemble the 19th-century royal.
Image credits: Angel Delgado/Getty Images
A few even questioned why the singer was cast for such a pivotal role, doubting her acting capabilities. Others argued that her alleged cosmetic enhancements felt distracting in a historical setting.
“What sin did they commit against Carlota, a woman of the 19th century with her face full of Botox and injected all over?” one user asked.
A second person claimed, “I didn’t know that Empress Carlota was full of plastic surgeries, with injected lips and cheekbones stuffed with Botox.”
“How awful period movies/series are with actors who have so much Botox,” a third said.
A fourth added, “At this point anyone with iPhone face should be banned from acting.”
Cosmetic enhancements in period dramas have become a growing debate
Image credits: Focus Features
While Belinda hasn’t commented on the speculation, fans have continued to compare recent photos of her with her appearance as Carlota, noting several differences.
Complaints about cosmetic procedures affecting the viewer experience of period dramas have become increasingly prevalent in the past few months. In May, actress Anne Hathaway faced similar outrage from fans after the trailer for The Odyssey showcased her turn as Penelope of Ithaca.
“Man, her acting’s REALLY trying to fight that Botox,” one X user said at the time.
Image credits: Netflix
In July, when the trailer for Robert Eggers’ upcoming horror epic Werwulf was released, fans expressed similar concerns about what they viewed as Hollywood’s increasing reliance on cosmetic enhancements.
Some X users singled out Lily-Rose Depp’s transformation for the new movie, arguing it affected their immersion in the film’s period aesthetics. Likewise, Millie Bobby Brown was also criticized for having an “iPhone” face after her look in Enola Holmes 3 sparked speculation about lip fillers.
Image credits: Sony Pictures Television/HBO Max
With her transformation into Carlota, Belinda has become the latest actress to face criticism over alleged cosmetic enhancements, as the situation continues to divide public opinion on social media.
Carlota is expected to stream on HBO Max but currently does not have a confirmed release date.
Follow Us