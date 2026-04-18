Vanessa Kirby: Bio And Career Highlights

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Vanessa Kirby: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Vanessa Kirby

April 18, 1988

London, England

38 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Vanessa Kirby?

Vanessa Nuala Kirby is a British actress, known for her intense and emotionally raw performances on stage and screen. Her work often delves into complex psychological landscapes.

She first gained widespread recognition for her captivating portrayal of Princess Margaret in the Netflix drama The Crown, earning critical acclaim and a BAFTA Award.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Wimbledon, London, Vanessa Kirby’s love for performance was fostered by her parents, Roger and Jane Kirby, who often took their children to plays and movies. Her father is a retired surgeon, and her mother a former magazine editor.

She attended Lady Eleanor Holles School before studying English at the University of Exeter, where she appeared in school productions, solidifying her early interest in acting.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Vanessa Kirby was in a long-term relationship with actor Callum Turner from 2015 to 2019, maintaining a private but adored connection throughout their time together. Earlier, she was linked to Douglas Booth and Christian Cooke.

She is currently engaged to former professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil, with whom she welcomed their first child in September 2025.

Career Highlights

Vanessa Kirby gained international prominence for her compelling portrayal of Princess Margaret in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown, for which she earned a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress. She further showcased her versatility in action films like Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Her powerful lead performance in the drama Pieces of a Woman secured a Volpi Cup for Best Actress and an Academy Award nomination. Alongside her sister Juliet, Kirby co-founded Aluna Entertainment, a production company with a first-look deal at Netflix.

Signature Quote

“I don’t think imposter syndrome ever goes, no matter how many movies you’ve done, where you are in your career, or who you are, at any stage. Everyone’s just winging it, really.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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