Hey Pandas, Which Legend Or Myth Do You Like The Most? (Closed)

by

Can be from any culture.

#1

Mahabharata because it has some good morals and an interesting story

#2

Greek mythology, Percy Jackson is epic.👌

#3

The whole myth surrounding the founding of Karachi, Pakistan. It has a little more credibility than most myths, but it’s still funny.

So apparently, there used to live a mega crocodile that ate people where the city stands now. One man was able to slay the crocodile after it had already won against multiple of his brothers. Then the dude founded a fishing village named after his mom, Mai Kolachi, called Kolachi Jo Goth, which means the Village of Kolachi in Sindhi. Eventually, the Dutch came along to India and corrupted Kolachi into Karachee, which was then renamed Karachi when the British came along.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Spent Two Weeks Making A Custom Lamp For My Dad
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
10 Things you Need to Know About Cassi Davis
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2023
50 Funny Pics That Prove Googly Eyes Make EVERYTHING Look Better
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Actors We’d Like To See In An “I Dream Of Jeannie” Reboot
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2021
Melinda Monroe: Character Analysis from ‘Virgin River’
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
What to Expect From Now Netflix Ordered Series, Insatiable
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.