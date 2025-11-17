Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You’ve Ever Seen (Closed)

Whether it be on Steam Community, Google Maps, the App Store, or Yelp (and definitely more), there’s always a funny review out there somewhere. Post a picture of a funny review (and give context on what the review is referring to)
#1 They Got Us In The First Half, Not Gonna Lie
#2 I’ll Only Deduct One Star
#3 The Beach Behemoth
#4 Review For A Foot Rasp
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Stonks
#6 Cause It’s The Amazing And Needed Truth
#7 Rating Of The Movie ‘Australia’
#8 Minecraft Is Responsible For Me Being Stupid And Not Checking Update Features Before Going Exploring
#9 What
Image source: source
#10 Person Thinks That Roblox Worships The Devil Because It Allowed Her To Type The Word Satin. Like The Fabric
#11 A Review For Walking Boot Laces – More Mention Of Rabbits And Violence Than Expected!
#12 A Film More Disaster Than Beautiful, Best Enjoyed While Drunk
Image source: freemalaysiatoday.com
