Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You’ve Ever Seen (Closed)

by

Whether it be on Steam Community, Google Maps, the App Store, or Yelp (and definitely more), there’s always a funny review out there somewhere. Post a picture of a funny review (and give context on what the review is referring to)

#1 They Got Us In The First Half, Not Gonna Lie

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

#2 I’ll Only Deduct One Star

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

#3 The Beach Behemoth

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

#4 Review For A Foot Rasp

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Stonks

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

#6 Cause It’s The Amazing And Needed Truth

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

#7 Rating Of The Movie ‘Australia’

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

#8 Minecraft Is Responsible For Me Being Stupid And Not Checking Update Features Before Going Exploring

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

#9 What

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

Image source: source

#10 Person Thinks That Roblox Worships The Devil Because It Allowed Her To Type The Word Satin. Like The Fabric

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

#11 A Review For Walking Boot Laces – More Mention Of Rabbits And Violence Than Expected!

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

#12 A Film More Disaster Than Beautiful, Best Enjoyed While Drunk

Hey Pandas, Post Some Of The Funniest Reviews You&#8217;ve Ever Seen (Closed)

Image source: freemalaysiatoday.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Add A Funny, Wholesome Meme To Lift Our Spirits (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Relatable Comics About Life’s Little Absurdities
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
50 People Who Got What They Deserved, As Shared On The ‘Instant Karma’ Online Page
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
33 Things Society Has Made Us Believe Are “Necessities” But People In This Online Group Argue They Are Addictions
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
14 Collage- Pencil -Drawings Inspired By Greek Mythology
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Best Free Streaming Services in 2021
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.