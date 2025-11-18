Woman Refuses To Quit Job After Husband’s Promotion, Gets Lecture From MIL On Gender Roles

There’s nothing quite like a promotion to give you a reason to celebrate. It feels good to be recognized, to know your hard work paid off, and to finally enjoy a bit more comfort in life, right?

But when this Redditor’s husband got a raise that tripled his salary, the excitement didn’t last long. Even though she was genuinely thrilled for him, things took an unexpected turn when he insisted she quit her job now that they “didn’t need” her income. She loved her career and had no intention of giving it up.

He couldn’t understand why—turning what should’ve been a happy moment into a tense, uncomfortable discussion. Read below for the full story.

The woman was thrilled when her husband told her he’d gotten a promotion that tripled his salary

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But things quickly got uncomfortable when he started insisting she quit her job because of it

Image credits: Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Haunting_Dog_2214

The author later shared more details in the comments

Many commenters thought the husband’s demands were a major red flag

Others, however, argued that the woman wasn’t being appreciative enough of the opportunity his promotion created

