I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

by

Ever wonder why we can’t get those New Year’s resolutions to stick for longer than a few days or weeks? Well, the answer is likely that if the behavior is not repeated consistently enough to become habitual, then it is unlikely to stick and lead to any meaningful long-term changes in our behavior.

In fact, this is backed up by science. Dr. Wendy Wood, the former Provost Professor of Psychology and Business at the University of Southern California (USC), found that more than 40% of people’s daily behavior was habitual. “Habits can be activated automatically without conscious thought, which means that habits are often the default response we revert to unless we have a strong desire to act differently,” says psychologist Asaf Mazar of USC.

Taking that line of thought, if we work to create positive habits, then we are programming ourselves to have natural responses that are positive and help us stick to our goals.

Happiness is the ultimate goal that most of us strive to achieve for ourselves and our loved ones. That being the case, here are 12 beautifully illustrated habits from the happiness app WHOLE that can help you improve your happiness in 2023. Check out the free WHOLE app for help building these habits so they become part of your everyday life.

More info: thehappybroadcast.com | getwhole.co

#1 Counting Colors Distracts You From Anxiety

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#2 Getting Rid Of Clutter Can Help Boost Your Mood

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#3 Brrrr…ice Can Help Reduce Anxiety

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#4 Hugs Can Lower Stress And Reduce Inflamation

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#5 Socks To Bed! A New Craze To Help Improve Your Sleep

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#6 Naps Aren’t Just For Babies!

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#7 “Letting Go” Reduces Anxiety And Heart Attack Risk

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#8 Limit Caffeine To Help Reduce Stress Hormones

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#9 Nature Sounds Help Reduce Depression

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#10 Just Walk. It’s Simple And Easy To Stay Consistent With

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#11 Turn Off Your Phone 30 Minutes Before Bed To Improve Sleep

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#12 Smiles Release Powerful Chemical Reactions That Boost Happiness

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

#13 Make Your Bed To Feel Accomplished And Boost Your Mood

I Illustrated 13 Positive Habits In A Simple Way To Help You With Your New Year’s Resolutions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Fear? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Draw Hyperrealistic Pictures Of Foods I Like
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Fortitude 1.01
Fortitude Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Episode 1”
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2015
I Make My Kids Star Wars Lunches To Take To School
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Bigger Picture: Famous Album Covers Extended To Reveal Background Action
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Punny Dad Jokes From This Instagram Account That Is Dedicated Exclusively To Them (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.