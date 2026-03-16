Complete List Of Winners At The 2026 Academy Awards

The wait is finally over as the 98th Academy Awards take center stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony is particularly historic, with Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners entering the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations.
As host Conan O’Brien returns for his second stint to navigate the evening’s festivities, the atmosphere is electric with anticipation.
From the intense Best Picture race to the individual triumphs in acting and directing, we are witnessing a defining moment for modern cinema.
Below, Bored Panda have compiled the complete list of winners as they are announced throughout Hollywood’s biggest night.
The list is being updated live.
Image credits: Oscars
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Complete List of Academy Award Nominees
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Costume Design
Best Animated Short Film
Best Animated Feature
Best Supporting Actress
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Best Original Screenplay
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best International Feature Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Casting (New Category)
Best Cinematography
Best Film Editing
Best Production Design
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Documentary Short Film
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