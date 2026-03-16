Complete List Of Winners At The 2026 Academy Awards

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The wait is finally over as the 98th Academy Awards take center stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony is particularly historic, with Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners entering the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations. 

As host Conan O’Brien returns for his second stint to navigate the evening’s festivities, the atmosphere is electric with anticipation. 

From the intense Best Picture race to the individual triumphs in acting and directing, we are witnessing a defining moment for modern cinema. 

Below, Bored Panda have compiled the complete list of winners as they are announced throughout Hollywood’s biggest night.

The list is being updated live.

Complete List Of Winners At The 2026 Academy Awards

Image credits: Oscars 

Oscar Nominations 2026: The Complete List of Academy Award Nominees

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Costume Design

Best Animated Short Film

Best Animated Feature

Best Supporting Actress

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Complete List Of Winners At The 2026 Academy Awards

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best International Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature

Best Casting (New Category)

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best Live Action Short Film

Best Documentary Short Film

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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