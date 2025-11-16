Hey Pandas, What Do You Doubt To Be True? (Closed)

by

Secrets are everywhere, some are reasonable and some are just pure evil. Have you learned something that has changed your perception forever?

#1

I have been told by a microbiologist that there is a tiny amount of gelatine added to simple tap water to bind the fluorine.

I know there is fluorine added, which is beneficial for our teeth, but not sure if they use gelatine to do that.

If that were to be true it would be a huge problem for vegans and vegetarians, because tap water is in about everything.

#2

Hitler had a micro penis and probably one of the reasons he was so angry

#3

That an all-seeing all-dancing deity created the universe. Our galaxy alone contains over one hundred billion stars. And there are a billion billion galaxies in the KNOWN universe. But god has a plan for all of us…

#4

That sending emails produces emissions. I can theorise why but I just still don’t get it.

#5

That “Trumps Wall” was to keep out immigrants.

I think it was for military purposes, like the Great Wall of China.

#6

that like 40% of people are trans

#7

Bigfoot, aliens……..

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Draw A T-Rex (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Epic Tweets By Women That Made The Whole Internet Laugh Out Loud
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Photographed The Same Lighthouse Throughout Various Seasons
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The 5 Most Iconic Moments From ‘The Crown’
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2022
How Did Eleven Lose Her Powers and How Does This Affect Stranger Things Season Five?
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2022
Hey Pandas, How Do You Spend Your Time In Quarantine? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.