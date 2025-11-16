Hey Pandas, What Do You Doubt To Be True? (Closed)

Secrets are everywhere, some are reasonable and some are just pure evil. Have you learned something that has changed your perception forever?
#1
I have been told by a microbiologist that there is a tiny amount of gelatine added to simple tap water to bind the fluorine.
I know there is fluorine added, which is beneficial for our teeth, but not sure if they use gelatine to do that.
If that were to be true it would be a huge problem for vegans and vegetarians, because tap water is in about everything.
#2
Hitler had a micro penis and probably one of the reasons he was so angry
#3
That an all-seeing all-dancing deity created the universe. Our galaxy alone contains over one hundred billion stars. And there are a billion billion galaxies in the KNOWN universe. But god has a plan for all of us…
#4
That sending emails produces emissions. I can theorise why but I just still don’t get it.
#5
That “Trumps Wall” was to keep out immigrants.
I think it was for military purposes, like the Great Wall of China.
#6
that like 40% of people are trans
#7
Bigfoot, aliens……..
