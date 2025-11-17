50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Needlework is an impressive enough technical skill, but pair it with some top-notch creativity and you end up with embroidery projects that are truly next level. This online group is dedicated to helping beginners and showcasing the top talent out there. 

We also reached out to visual artist Chloe Giordano and author/embroidery artist Michelle Staub to learn more about getting into embroidery in case anyone ends up feeling inspired by the creations on display here. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and be prepared to take some notes if you plan to start your embroidery journey. 

More info: Reddit

#1 Floral Embroidered Denim Jacket- One Year In The Making!

#1 Floral Embroidered Denim Jacket- One Year In The Making!

Image source: ExperienceMotor1694

Image source: ExperienceMotor1694

#2 My New Work,poppy Flowers Field

#2 My New Work,poppy Flowers Field

Image source: Tutku_embroidery

Image source: Tutku_embroidery

#3 White Swan On A Black Lake

#3 White Swan On A Black Lake

Image source: Tutku_embroidery

Image source: Tutku_embroidery

#4 My First Ever Embroidery (Please, Don’t Be Too Harsh)

#4 My First Ever Embroidery (Please, Don't Be Too Harsh)

Image source: little-crazy

Image source: little-crazy

#5 Some Of My Favorites I Embroidered , They Looked So Pretty Together

#5 Some Of My Favorites I Embroidered , They Looked So Pretty Together

Image source: nonakeddenim

Image source: nonakeddenim

#6 Another One Of My Works With Northern Lights. I Think I Will Take A Short Break From Such Landscapes And Try To Embroider More Colorful Landscapes

50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Image source: embroiderybynusik

#7 Ten Piece Chicken Wings With Fries

#7 Ten Piece Chicken Wings With Fries

Image source: cremepat

Image source: cremepat

#8 I Started My Own Embroidery Journal A Year Ago And Managed To Stick With It!

#8 I Started My Own Embroidery Journal A Year Ago And Managed To Stick With It!

Image source: sewvulgar

Image source: sewvulgar

#9 Embroidery Project Finished (988 Days Later)

#9 Embroidery Project Finished (988 Days Later)

Image source: HumbleNorthHamilton

Image source: HumbleNorthHamilton

#10 Luna Moth, My First Attempt At A 3D Effect

#10 Luna Moth, My First Attempt At A 3D Effect

Image source: BigFatJoints

Image source: BigFatJoints

#11 Beginner. My Friend Asked Me To Repair Her Favorite Jacket With Some Embroidery. The Jacket Was In A Real Poor State, But I Said Yes, And Now It’s Done! Hopefully Now She Can Love The Jacket A Few More Years!

50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Image source: Mindbogglingloops

#12 A Cat Portrait I Recently Embroidered. I Experimented With Dmc, Anchor, And Cosmo Threads For Fun

#12 A Cat Portrait I Recently Embroidered. I Experimented With Dmc, Anchor, And Cosmo Threads For Fun

Image source: Florally

Image source: Florally

#13 My Original Idea! This Is My Niece’s Drawing I Made Into A Framed Embroidery Piece For My Sister. I Framed It Myself. Let’s See How Far This Makes It Before It’s Deleted/Hidden Or Whatever Keeps Happening

50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Image source: fujoshisoulfood

#14 That’s A Smile You Have When Posing With 100 Moths You Hand Embroidered. Am I Proud Of Myself? Oh Yes, I Am!

50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Image source: MossAndFloss

#15 My Oaks

#15 My Oaks

Image source: NaqsheKhial

Image source: NaqsheKhial

#16 My Mom Made This Decades Ago. It Has Hung In My Childhood Home As Long As I Can Remember, And I Only Recently Realized How Incredible It Actually Is

50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Image source: BigBepper

#17 Some Landscapes I Finished Recently!

#17 Some Landscapes I Finished Recently!

Image source: untiltuesday

Image source: untiltuesday

#18 My First Embroidery Is A Tiny Wooly Garden By The Brook

#18 My First Embroidery Is A Tiny Wooly Garden By The Brook

Image source: tinastinythings

Image source: tinastinythings

#19 Send This To Your Internet Trolls

#19 Send This To Your Internet Trolls

Image source: iLabrador

Image source: iLabrador

#20 Silk Ribbon Embroidery On Wool Beret. Hand Embroidered

#20 Silk Ribbon Embroidery On Wool Beret. Hand Embroidered

Image source: linenandfred

Image source: linenandfred

#21 My First Original Embroidery Design

#21 My First Original Embroidery Design

Image source: cindoc75

Image source: cindoc75

#22 Finished A Gift For My Mother! The Spider Webs Glow In The Dark!

#22 Finished A Gift For My Mother! The Spider Webs Glow In The Dark!

Image source: freeeicecream

Image source: freeeicecream

#23 Remembering Summer. My Latest Ribbon Embroidery Project

#23 Remembering Summer. My Latest Ribbon Embroidery Project

Image source: RibbonPalette

Image source: RibbonPalette

#24 After 20+ Years Of Not Picking Up A Needle, I Decided To Try This Little Number From Etsy. 485,836,947,235 French Knots Later, It’s Finished

50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Image source: LizzieTeaOhBee

#25 Just Finished A Memorial Portrait For A Friend’s Uncle!

#25 Just Finished A Memorial Portrait For A Friend's Uncle!

Image source: schmowd3r

Image source: schmowd3r

#26 Tiny Crab Embroidery

#26 Tiny Crab Embroidery

Image source: AlinaKuptsova

Image source: AlinaKuptsova

#27 Not My Design But My Stitching

#27 Not My Design But My Stitching

Image source: iLabrador

Image source: iLabrador

#28 Embroidery Inspired By Stained Glass Art

#28 Embroidery Inspired By Stained Glass Art

Image source: vidana_art

Image source: vidana_art

#29 Serval In An Oval Hoop

#29 Serval In An Oval Hoop

Image source: a_warm_garlic_yurt

Image source: a_warm_garlic_yurt

#30 I Stitched Some Bees To Show All The Jobs They Take On In A Hive!

#30 I Stitched Some Bees To Show All The Jobs They Take On In A Hive!

Image source: iLabrador

Image source: iLabrador

#31 I Designed A Festive Screaming Possum Who I Think Reflects My Thoughts Regarding This Time Of Year. Merry Chrysler!

50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Image source: The-Artful-Possum

#32 Portrait Embroidery On 7” Hoop

#32 Portrait Embroidery On 7" Hoop

Image source: Miuembroidery

Image source: Miuembroidery

#33 I Stitched Up Some Tiny Doc Martens For A Piece I’m Working On!

#33 I Stitched Up Some Tiny Doc Martens For A Piece I'm Working On!

Image source: kenz024

Image source: kenz024

#34 My Cousin Got Married In August. Finally Finished With Her Gift, Just Need To Add A Date

#34 My Cousin Got Married In August. Finally Finished With Her Gift, Just Need To Add A Date

Image source: MaddCricket

Image source: MaddCricket

#35 Berry Pie

#35 Berry Pie

Image source: cosmicstrawberryblue

Image source: cosmicstrawberryblue

#36 Finished My Christmas Present For My Little Sister!

#36 Finished My Christmas Present For My Little Sister!

Image source: metal_paper

Image source: metal_paper

#37 A Tribute To My Appreciation For The Outdoors And A First For Many Techniques

#37 A Tribute To My Appreciation For The Outdoors And A First For Many Techniques

Image source: lil_bobbin

Image source: lil_bobbin

#38 My Favorite Larger Piece I’ve Done

#38 My Favorite Larger Piece I've Done

Image source: molinduh

Image source: molinduh

#39 Raspberry Spiders!

#39 Raspberry Spiders!

Image source: RobotRoyalty

Image source: RobotRoyalty

#40 A Fish

#40 A Fish

Image source: Tanya_Poli

Image source: Tanya_Poli

#41 So Many Beads!! Thinking Of Turning This One Into A Patch

#41 So Many Beads!! Thinking Of Turning This One Into A Patch

Image source: hun_stuffed_cabbage

Image source: hun_stuffed_cabbage

#42 I’ve Stitched Pigeon Once

#42 I've Stitched Pigeon Once

Image source: gabuclombardi

Image source: gabuclombardi

#43 My Absolute Favourite So Far. From The Book The Queen In The Cave By Julia Sarda. Took About 45 Hours

50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Image source: abbykos

#44 My First Building!

#44 My First Building!

Image source: kenz024

Image source: kenz024

#45 78 Hours For Rootin’ Tootin’ Space Cowboy Bmo

#45 78 Hours For Rootin' Tootin' Space Cowboy Bmo

Image source: Aggravating-Minute74

Image source: Aggravating-Minute74

#46 Finished My Octopus Project Definitely Not Perfect, But A Ton Of Fun

#46 Finished My Octopus Project Definitely Not Perfect, But A Ton Of Fun

Image source: overtakenbymoss

Image source: overtakenbymoss

#47 Valentine’s Day

#47 Valentine's Day

Image source: kenz024

Image source: kenz024

#48 You All Liked My Squid Patch, Now Here’s A Deep Sea Anglerfish!!

#48 You All Liked My Squid Patch, Now Here's A Deep Sea Anglerfish!!

Image source: tapirsaurusrex

Image source: tapirsaurusrex

#49 Kosher Dills

#49 Kosher Dills

Image source: pearpeachplums

Image source: pearpeachplums

#50 I‘M Pretty Sure Something Like This Was Here Before. I Hope You Enjoy Nonetheless!

#50 I'M Pretty Sure Something Like This Was Here Before. I Hope You Enjoy Nonetheless!

Image source: HardcoreLock

Image source: HardcoreLock

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
