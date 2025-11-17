50 Times People Embroidered Something So Stunning, It Had To Be Shared On This Group

Needlework is an impressive enough technical skill, but pair it with some top-notch creativity and you end up with embroidery projects that are truly next level. This online group is dedicated to helping beginners and showcasing the top talent out there.
We also reached out to visual artist Chloe Giordano and author/embroidery artist Michelle Staub to learn more about getting into embroidery in case anyone ends up feeling inspired by the creations on display here. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and be prepared to take some notes if you plan to start your embroidery journey.
More info: Reddit
#1 Floral Embroidered Denim Jacket- One Year In The Making!
Image source: ExperienceMotor1694
#2 My New Work,poppy Flowers Field
Image source: Tutku_embroidery
#3 White Swan On A Black Lake
Image source: Tutku_embroidery
#4 My First Ever Embroidery (Please, Don’t Be Too Harsh)
Image source: little-crazy
#5 Some Of My Favorites I Embroidered , They Looked So Pretty Together
Image source: nonakeddenim
#6 Another One Of My Works With Northern Lights. I Think I Will Take A Short Break From Such Landscapes And Try To Embroider More Colorful Landscapes
Image source: embroiderybynusik
#7 Ten Piece Chicken Wings With Fries
Image source: cremepat
#8 I Started My Own Embroidery Journal A Year Ago And Managed To Stick With It!
Image source: sewvulgar
#9 Embroidery Project Finished (988 Days Later)
Image source: HumbleNorthHamilton
#10 Luna Moth, My First Attempt At A 3D Effect
Image source: BigFatJoints
#11 Beginner. My Friend Asked Me To Repair Her Favorite Jacket With Some Embroidery. The Jacket Was In A Real Poor State, But I Said Yes, And Now It’s Done! Hopefully Now She Can Love The Jacket A Few More Years!
Image source: Mindbogglingloops
#12 A Cat Portrait I Recently Embroidered. I Experimented With Dmc, Anchor, And Cosmo Threads For Fun
Image source: Florally
#13 My Original Idea! This Is My Niece’s Drawing I Made Into A Framed Embroidery Piece For My Sister. I Framed It Myself. Let’s See How Far This Makes It Before It’s Deleted/Hidden Or Whatever Keeps Happening
Image source: fujoshisoulfood
#14 That’s A Smile You Have When Posing With 100 Moths You Hand Embroidered. Am I Proud Of Myself? Oh Yes, I Am!
Image source: MossAndFloss
#15 My Oaks
Image source: NaqsheKhial
#16 My Mom Made This Decades Ago. It Has Hung In My Childhood Home As Long As I Can Remember, And I Only Recently Realized How Incredible It Actually Is
Image source: BigBepper
#17 Some Landscapes I Finished Recently!
Image source: untiltuesday
#18 My First Embroidery Is A Tiny Wooly Garden By The Brook
Image source: tinastinythings
#19 Send This To Your Internet Trolls
Image source: iLabrador
#20 Silk Ribbon Embroidery On Wool Beret. Hand Embroidered
Image source: linenandfred
#21 My First Original Embroidery Design
Image source: cindoc75
#22 Finished A Gift For My Mother! The Spider Webs Glow In The Dark!
Image source: freeeicecream
#23 Remembering Summer. My Latest Ribbon Embroidery Project
Image source: RibbonPalette
#24 After 20+ Years Of Not Picking Up A Needle, I Decided To Try This Little Number From Etsy. 485,836,947,235 French Knots Later, It’s Finished
Image source: LizzieTeaOhBee
#25 Just Finished A Memorial Portrait For A Friend’s Uncle!
Image source: schmowd3r
#26 Tiny Crab Embroidery
Image source: AlinaKuptsova
#27 Not My Design But My Stitching
Image source: iLabrador
#28 Embroidery Inspired By Stained Glass Art
Image source: vidana_art
#29 Serval In An Oval Hoop
Image source: a_warm_garlic_yurt
#30 I Stitched Some Bees To Show All The Jobs They Take On In A Hive!
Image source: iLabrador
#31 I Designed A Festive Screaming Possum Who I Think Reflects My Thoughts Regarding This Time Of Year. Merry Chrysler!
Image source: The-Artful-Possum
#32 Portrait Embroidery On 7” Hoop
Image source: Miuembroidery
#33 I Stitched Up Some Tiny Doc Martens For A Piece I’m Working On!
Image source: kenz024
#34 My Cousin Got Married In August. Finally Finished With Her Gift, Just Need To Add A Date
Image source: MaddCricket
#35 Berry Pie
Image source: cosmicstrawberryblue
#36 Finished My Christmas Present For My Little Sister!
Image source: metal_paper
#37 A Tribute To My Appreciation For The Outdoors And A First For Many Techniques
Image source: lil_bobbin
#38 My Favorite Larger Piece I’ve Done
Image source: molinduh
#39 Raspberry Spiders!
Image source: RobotRoyalty
#40 A Fish
Image source: Tanya_Poli
#41 So Many Beads!! Thinking Of Turning This One Into A Patch
Image source: hun_stuffed_cabbage
#42 I’ve Stitched Pigeon Once
Image source: gabuclombardi
#43 My Absolute Favourite So Far. From The Book The Queen In The Cave By Julia Sarda. Took About 45 Hours
Image source: abbykos
#44 My First Building!
Image source: kenz024
#45 78 Hours For Rootin’ Tootin’ Space Cowboy Bmo
Image source: Aggravating-Minute74
#46 Finished My Octopus Project Definitely Not Perfect, But A Ton Of Fun
Image source: overtakenbymoss
#47 Valentine’s Day
Image source: kenz024
#48 You All Liked My Squid Patch, Now Here’s A Deep Sea Anglerfish!!
Image source: tapirsaurusrex
#49 Kosher Dills
Image source: pearpeachplums
#50 I‘M Pretty Sure Something Like This Was Here Before. I Hope You Enjoy Nonetheless!
Image source: HardcoreLock
