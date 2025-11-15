I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil

by

I first wanted to start this project because environmental issues are getting worse and I felt like I should do something, even as small as trying to give another life to my old paper waste.

After countless trials and errors, I am finally happy with how my project turned out! The road was long, I had to find seeds that were flat enough and would grow easily, find a way to print on this wobbly thick paper, and had to make multiple tests to make sure the seeds would grow well.

More info: Etsy | Facebook | Instagram

I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil

I first select old papers that have the least ink possible. This includes old chemistry class notes, sketches, envelopes, etc. Then I mix everything with water in my blender until it turns into a paste.

I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil

In a container, I mix the mashed paper with flower seeds I bought at my local flower shop, and ​use a mold and decker that I made from a mosquito net nailed to a picture frame to drain the mixture. The mold is pressed against a dry cloth to remove the excess water and the paper will stick to it. That way, I can remove the mold and make multiple sheets at once.

I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil
I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil

When dried, the sheets are put between my most heavy books: Hyrule Historia and The Mandalorian Artbook where they will flatten out for a few days.

I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil

When dried, the sheets are put between my most heavy books: Hyrule Historia and The Mandalorian Artbook where they will flatten out for a few days.

I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil

Then, there is the whole process of linocut and linoprinting that I will spare you, which finally give the result you can see! It makes a great wall decoration for a while and when tired of it, it can be planted in soil and the seeds will sprout already after two weeks.

I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil
I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil
I Turn Old Paper Scraps Into Art That Grows When Planted In Soil

Nowadays, about 68 million trees are cut down each year to produce paper and paper products. I know I’m not doing much with my little recycling project, but I hope I can inspire others to recycle as well.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Documented The 10 Year Friendship Of My American Staffie And Adopted Kitten And This Is What It Looks Like
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
No, My Son Was Not A Flower For Halloween
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dave: Season Three Review
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2023
Watch This T-Rex Family Wait for the School Bus
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2017
Five Things To Know about “Haunted USA” on the Travel Channel
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2017
A Comic About An Unwanted Corgi And A Lonely Kitten Becoming Friends Is Warming People’s Hearts
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.