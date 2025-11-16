35 Times The Internet Decided To Teach These Ungrateful Kids A Lesson And Shamed Them Online

While different cultures celebrate the holidays in different ways, many have one thing in common. Presents! Covered in pretty paper, maybe even tied up with a bow or ribbon, it’s usually not the surprise inside but the thought that matters. Yes, material possessions are nice but another person thinking of you and trying to make you smile? That’s a whole lot better. To most.
Because some kids still haven’t figured it out and all they care about is how expensive or how cool their gift is. Don’t get me wrong, I understand that it’s normal for children to occasionally feel like the world revolves around them but getting a new car and dreading it because of its color? That’s just plain entitlement.
So, to remind you to remain humble and thankful, Bored Panda compiled a list of boys and girls who didn’t.
#1 Does This Count? Stop Buying Consoles For Yourselves. My Kids Need Them For Xmas
Image source: davehaslanded
#2 Just Get Them What They Ask For
Image source: _lemonpledge_
#3 Strangers Won’t Give My Kid AirPods Or Money? Thanks For Ruining His Christmas
Image source: KetoMyLastHope
#4 Girl Asks For New 4k TV Because The One Her Parents Got Her Wasn’t Good Enough
Image source: jeffomate
#5 This
Image source: brolome
#6 Basically This Kid Asked If He Was An A-Hole For Breaking His Switch Because His Mom Wanted To Treat Herself; 20/10 That Kid’s An A-Hole
Image source: Lilith_firehawk2930
#7 Seriously?
Image source: lordofthehamstrings
#8 Oh My God, What A Spoiled Brat
Image source: TheFartingKing_56
#9 Bumblebee Didn’t Want To Be In Their Possession
Image source: efucc
#10 Some Kids Are The Worst Kind Of Choosing Beggars
Image source: SunBlue
#11 Spoiled Brat Wrecks Car Because It Wasn’t The One He Wanted
Image source: reddit.com
#12 So I Just Let Malique Open Up One Christmas Gift An He Had The Audacity To Tell Me To Take These Back. Oh Okay I’ll Take It All Back
Image source: bribadazz
#13 Entitled Kid Jealous Of His Mom Getting A Car
Image source: snowmanfrigs
#14 I Have No Words
Image source: TanmayM21
#15 “My Son Must Have A £25k Car As A Present, It’s An Emergency”
Image source: lewwyt
#16 Entitled Rich Kid Asks For Birthday Money
Image source: bloodydickens
#17 Spoiled Nowadays Kids
Image source: peachmilfshake
#18 When You Want Only One Present In The World
Image source: vvvvv___vvvvv
#19 Sorry Mom
Image source: bit mode
#20 That’s That Christmas Spirit
Image source: Stvreps
#21 He Only Got 6 Gifts
Image source: EliteBoiz
#22 Entitled Girl Is Mad That Her Parents Are Taking Her To Disneyland Instead Of Taking Her To The Mall To Buy More X-Mas Presents
By the way, she already bought some and is now demanding more, even though she’s getting a ton on the 25th too.
Image source: polypolypolydia
#23 Everything Wrong With This Generation
Image source: MrRajput701
#24 No iPhone For You
Image source: WelshhSean
#25 It’s So Difficult To Feel Christmas Spirit
Image source: lexxmichele_
#26 Better Gave Him An iPad
Image source: TheWillNaylor
#27 This 10-Year-Old’s Christmas List
Image source: Cambeastbro
#28 The World Of Presents Can Be Very Unfair
Image source: BernardNigga
#29 This Girl I Used To Know From Middle School Hasn’t Aged Well
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Santa Needs Help
Image source: bianca_gisele
#31 Arthur’s Jumper Is Finished And He Hates It
Image source: saybob76
#32 On USPS Adopt A Santa Letter. Because Clearly, This Child Wants A Tattoo Gift Certificate
Image source: SoftReputation_
#33 Casual Christmas Excuse
Image source: eggbeepbeep
#34 Just Painted My 3 Year – Old Brothers Jeep Red Cause He Only Wants To Drive It If Its Red, Now He’s Crying Cause He Wants It White Again
Image source: K_Its_Not_Original
#35 Worst Present Ever, Mama
Image source: commanda
