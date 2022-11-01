Realistic vs. Cinematic Fight Scenes

The average fight scene in a movie might draw a lot of people in since, well, its action and its drama all rolled into one moment that a lot of people can’t help but take a look at. There are fight scenes that work better than others depending on when they happen, who they’re between, and how they’re choreographed.
Let’s be honest and say that every fight seen in a movie is there for cinematic effect, but there are some that are far more realistic than others since they take into account what might really happen and how a human body will actually react to any damage that’s inflicted. Too many movies decide to make supermen and women of their characters while allowing only the henchmen to take the kind of damage that should kill pretty much anyone.
Granted, there are movies that show cinematic fights and still display a great deal of damage when it’s taken. But when taking look at fight scenes that are designed to look realistic and those that are just for cinematic effect, it’s fair to state that a lot of people want to see something that’s amazing but somewhat grounded, at least depending on the movie.
Realistic fights can be a little boring, but they get the point across.
The fact is that when two people or more get into a fight, someone is bound to get hurt, and blood will be drawn depending on how the fight goes. But another fact is that realistic fights tend to end far quicker than cinematic ones, which means that they’re bound to be a little boring since a movie might need to feature several such fights to really get the attention of the audience.
This might be true if the story isn’t great enough, since if the story is well told and can keep people watching without any need for continual extras, then the fight scenes will be appreciated since they end up showing how things might go in real life.
Cinematic fights can be awesome, but they end up becoming ridiculous after a while.
Big action movies that feature fight scenes people enjoy because they’re big, bold, and encompass a wide area with plenty of over-the-top action, they are great since they draw in the crowds, and they end up becoming well known for the lasting impression they tend to give. The idea of one person taking on an army or at least a large group of people is something that a lot of audience members have grown used to, even if a lot of them have finally come to realize that this isn’t realistic in the least.
Cinematic fight scenes (yes, they’re all cinematic) tend to be so crazy at times that they don’t even bother to mesh with the story, or they do mesh with the story since the story is, well, kind of ridiculous in itself. This is the nature of cinema at times, though, no matter if people want to argue or not. Cinema is going to get out of control from time to time, and it’s going to show people something that’s never going to happen in real life since the impossibility of a fight scene can be ramped up in a big hurry.
Cinematic fights can lead to unrealistic expectations.
How many people have ever heard that a single person can take on ten fighters or an army? How many folks believe this is true, and how many think that half of the stuff that requires wires and special effects can actually happen in real life? The point is that cinematic fights are a lot of fun to watch, but somehow, some way, they can raise the expectations of a lot of people who are easily taken in by what they see and tend to believe that real life will conform to what they’re watching.
For instance, the movie 300 was a cinematic masterpiece, but the actual fight was likely rather horrific, not to mention the fact that it wasn’t JUST 300 Spartans against a million Persians. Real life isn’t always as popular, but it keeps things in perspective.
Realistic fight scenes leave a lot to the imagination, but they’re honest.
Watching two people punch, kick, or otherwise maim each other is sometimes over a little too quickly and leaves one wanting more, but the honesty within the actions and the outcome are refreshing since, unlike the idea of two or more superpowered beings being able to pound on each other, human beings causing and showing the type of real damage that can be done to a flesh- -and-blood-being paints an honest picture that allows people to be entertained, but also to realize the consequences behind throwing hands with another individual.