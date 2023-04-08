Reacher Season 2’s Book Selection Poses A Big Actor Problem

When Amazon Prime Video began adapting Lee Childs books with Reacher season 1, the television series began with book one, Killing Floor, but season 2 is making a problematic change. Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is returning to television for Reacher season 2, but this time around, the show is deviating from the correct book order. Rather than adapting book two for Reacher season 2, the series is adapting book 11, Bad Luck and Trouble.
While some are worried about Reacher season 2 missing several important elements because of the ten books being skipped, there are a few other issues that might prove important. It’s true that the show didn’t exactly depict book one. For example, Neagley appears in Reacher season 1 despite not being introduced until the sixth book. It’s possible Reacher season 2 will continue to take creative license with the adaptations, but there is one major concern about Jack Reacher himself.
How Skipping 10 Books Gives Reacher A Future Problem
Skipping ten books between Reacher seasons 1 and 2 might not sound like a big deal, but it does pose an interesting question. Will Jack Reacher age on television the way he does in the books? In the book series, Lee Child’s Jack Reacher ages based on the year each new book is published. Reacher was born in 1960, and Killing Floor was published in 1997 when Reacher was 36. As each book is published, Reacher ages. Jack Reacher is in his early 60s in the most recent books.
When Lee Childs writes Jack Reacher’s story, he integrates the storyline and themes into Reacher’s age. Alan Ritchson is close to the same age as his character in the first book. The eleventh Jack Reacher novel was published in 2007, making Reacher approximately 46. Reacher season 2 would need to age Jack Reacher for approximately a decade to stick with the theme.
Reacher’s Age Can’t Be Entirely Ignored Because Of The Books
Reacher season 2 stars Alan Ritchson and the show is not recasting the lead actor. While ignoring the age difference between character and actor for the events of Bad Luck and Trouble might not be a huge issue, it creates a problem for the future. If the show continues to skip around to different books each season, Reacher’s age won’t match the plots.
Because of the books, Reacher’s age is not to be ignored. Jack Reacher’s issues in each book are largely tied to his age and the place he is in life. Telling Jack Reacher’s story out of order might become an issue because it’s almost impossible to ignore his age in each book. It’s possible that Alan Ritchson might need to be recast with an older actor as the show goes on, or makeup artists will be put to work to age the actor enough to portray a man more than two decades older. Either way, Reacher’s age is an important aspect of his story and Reacher season 2.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!