Barmageddon: What to Expect from This New Show?

Some people fancy Blake Shelton as somewhat of a Jack of all trades, and those people are completely right. Adding to his list of projects is the relatively new game show, Barmageddon. For this particular endeavor, he teamed up with his long-time friend Carson Daly to create the show. Resuming hosting duties is none other than renowned former wrestler Nikki Bella.
What’s the premise of the show itself? In a nutshell, contestants are presented with a wide range of extreme bar games. Then it’s all man for themselves as they compete to win. To sweeten the deal, they’re serenaded with musical performances by Shelton himself and served delicious cocktails by Daly.
Where Is Barmageddon Going Down?
This one was pretty much a no-brainer considering the fact that Blake Shelton owns the five-story bar Ole Red. It’s plopped in the heart of Nashville’s historic district AKA Lower Broadway. It’s clear that Shelton hoped to integrate music, culture and some good old fashioned fun into the show. As such, his bar presented itself as the perfect setting. In a press statement, the The Voice coach explained, “Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting.”
Who’s On The Show?
Besides the usual contestants (comprising non-celebs), Shelton’s show features tons of big names scattered across the season. As mentioned earlier, the esteemed host is none other than WWE Hall of Fame member Nikki Bella.
More specifically, the format for each episode comprises one contestant paired up with a celebrity teammate. A few of the big wigs who have graced the show so far include Sasha Banks, Kane Brown, Malin Akerman, Chris Young, Jay Pharoah and many others. It’s safe to say that a handful of The Voice stars, alum and coaches will grace the shows. Already, his wife, Gwen Stefani, has made an appearance.
What About The Barmageddon Games?
Needless to say, it all boils down to the games on this show. For the most part, that’s what makes the premise so unique. The show promised to deliver content the kind of bar games that have never been seen before. In that regard, they hit the nail on the head. Needless to say, this isn’t the usual round of darts or table top shuffleboard.
For instance, instead of the usual ping pong or beer pong, they have King Pong. Much like it’s predecessor ping pong, the game features cups, a ball and paddles. But in this case, the cups and paddles are jumbo sized. Once contestants hit the ball into a cup they bag a point. Then there’s the twist. As the game progresses, they switch to paddles with more holes in them which complicated things a tad bit. A few other games added to the mix include, Just the Tip, Sharts, H.O.R.S.E. On A Horse, Four Play and 99 Bottles Of Beer On The Wall. Needless to say, it sounds like there’s tons of fun to go around.
Bottom line, the games can only be described as larger than life. In terms of the structure of the episodes, they each have a five-game gauntlet. Then comes a spin of the Wheel of Redemption. With fun wins and comedic consequences in the mix, it’s safe to say that Barmageddon is oodles of fun.