Even if you love food and are a cooking show, you have to admit that the market for cooking shows is somewhat oversaturated. That said, every time a new cooking show hits the airwaves, it feels a little redundant. However, TBS’ new show, Rat in the Kitchen, provides a fresh new take on the idea of a cooking competition. Hosted by Natasha Leggero, Rat in the Kitchen is half culinary contest and half whodunnit. During each episode, a group of chefs will compete to see who can make the best dishes. However, one of the contestants is actually a ‘rat’ who is secretly sabotaging everyone else’s progress. Even if you’re not usually a fan of cooking shows, this is one worth tuning in to. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rat in the Kitchen.
1. The Show Is Filmed in Georgia
Over the last several years, Atlanta has become a huge hub for the entertainment industry. From reality TV shows to movies, countless productions have decided to use the city as a filming location. Rat in the Kitchen was filmed in Atlanta some time in 2021.
2. Not All of the Contestants Are Professional Chefs
One of the things that makes Rat in the Kitchen extra interesting is the fact that not everyone competing is actually a chef. The show has a nice mixture of trained professionals as well as people who simply cook for fun. This adds an extra layer of intensity to the show.
3. Show Extras Are Available On The TBS Website
These days, being a fan of a show involves more than just tuning in when the show is on. You know how regular access to all kinds of content regarding the show with the click of a button or a tap of your finger. The TBS website will be posting clips and other show extras throughout the season for those who want a little more of Rat in the Kitchen.
4. There Is A Cash Prize
Let’s be real, the best part of every competition is the prize. Knowing that there’s something substantial at the end tends to push people to compete a little harder. The contestants on the show are competing to split a prize of $50,000 which breaks down to $10,000 a person. Sure, it’s not a lot of money as far as prizes are concerned, but $10,000 is still a substantial amount for many people.
5. You Can’t Follow the Show On Social Media
There are lots of people who enjoy following their favorite shows on social media, but unfortunately, that isn’t a possibility with Rat in the Kitchen – at least not yet. As of now, the show doesn’t have any official social media platforms. However, those who want to stay in the loop with the show on social media can use the hashtag #RatintheKitchen to see what other people are saying.
6. The Show Was Originally Pitched Before the Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic caused lots of delays in the entertainment industry and it looks like Rat in the Kitchen is one of the many shows to be affected by it. According to Deadline, “The project was first unveiled at the UK Screenings last February, before the Coronavirus pandemic ravaged the UK or U.S. Glenn Hugill, who runs Possessed TV and who played The Banker on the UK version of Deal Or No Deal, pitched it to international broadcasters at the event.”
7. Season One Will Have 10 Episodes
Are you the kind of person who likes to get really invested in the shows you like? If the answer is yes, you’ll be happy to know that Rat in the Kitchen will have 10 episodes in its first season. While that isn’t exactly a long season, it’s better than some shows that only have 6-8 episodes per season.
8. Viewers Will Be Guessing Until the End
The biggest draw of Rat in the Kitchen is the fact that none of the contestants know who the rat is. However, viewers will also be kept in the dark until the end of the episode when the rat’s identity is revealed. Even if you think you have a knack for investigating, you’ll definitely be guessing the entire episode.
9. Ludo Lefebvre Is The Only Judge
Judges are a normal part of cooking shows, but something that’s interesting about Rat in the Kitchen is that professional chef Ludo Lefebvre is the only judge. This means that all of the contestants have to be sure that everything they make is to his liking or else they won’t be winning anything.
10. The Chefs Have Multiple Challenges
In order to accurately determine who the best cook is, everyone needs to be put through a variety of challenges and that’s exactly what Rat in the Kitchen does. Each episode features creative challenges so everyone can get a feel for just how talented the contestants are.