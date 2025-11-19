Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Song And Why? (Closed)

by

#1

” Short memory” by Midnight Oil….. a song about humanity’s inability to learn from the lessons of the past… as relevant now as it was 40 years ago…. we never fûcking learn…..

#2

I have MANY favourite songs.
Wide Awake – Audioslave
Moon Baby – Godsmack
Forgiveness I & II – Billy Talent
Coast To Coast – Delerium
Screens Become Flowers – Delerium
Ray – Delerium (One of my most favourite bands)
Heaven’s Earth – Delerium
Earthbound – Draconia
Kenji – Fort Minor
4AM – Grimes ( that beat and rhythm just slaps so hard)
Monsters Of The Cosmos – Melodysheep
Ghost Love Score – Nightwish (Floor Jansen’s version)
Fragile Tension – Depeche Mode
Waiting For The Night – Depeche Mode
Only When I Lose Myself – Depeche Mode (Mory(h Remix)
Lighting Up The Sky – Godsmack
Push – Stabbing Westward
Ghost – Stabbing Westward
Shame – Stabbing Westward (I don’t think they’ve ever made a bad song.)
Your Stories I’ll Remember – Xandria

#3

See You In Hell – Yves, I relate to this song :) I really do recommend this song :D

#4

Regardless of what I am listening to at the moment, the two songs I will always love the most are The Night We Met by Lord Huron and Cleopatra by the Lumineers.

#5

I can never choose a favorite for the life of me! its currently a tie between Mesmerizer by Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto, Little Kandi Raver by S3RL, and Sports by Beach Bunny.

#6

Wasting my young years by London Grammar.
I like it cause I did waste all those years, and I’d do it again!!

#7

At the moment its “let it be” by the Beatles. Ive been thinking abt my mom alot lately. When my dad died (they were divorced) i laid in bed and wept. My mom came in and sat there with me. She started to sing “let it be” to me.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
25 Mint Green Room Design Ideas to Wrap Up Your Space
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Funny Memes For Those Who Are In Need Of Their Daily Dose Of Laughter
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Organized Disney Themed Photography Workshop In Finnish Countryside And The Results Were Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Your Favorite Outfit (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Passive-Aggressive Thing You’ve Said? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Of The Best Food-Related Memes
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.