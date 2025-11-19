Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Song And Why? (Closed)

#1
” Short memory” by Midnight Oil….. a song about humanity’s inability to learn from the lessons of the past… as relevant now as it was 40 years ago…. we never fûcking learn…..
#2
I have MANY favourite songs.
Wide Awake – Audioslave
Moon Baby – Godsmack
Forgiveness I & II – Billy Talent
Coast To Coast – Delerium
Screens Become Flowers – Delerium
Ray – Delerium (One of my most favourite bands)
Heaven’s Earth – Delerium
Earthbound – Draconia
Kenji – Fort Minor
4AM – Grimes ( that beat and rhythm just slaps so hard)
Monsters Of The Cosmos – Melodysheep
Ghost Love Score – Nightwish (Floor Jansen’s version)
Fragile Tension – Depeche Mode
Waiting For The Night – Depeche Mode
Only When I Lose Myself – Depeche Mode (Mory(h Remix)
Lighting Up The Sky – Godsmack
Push – Stabbing Westward
Ghost – Stabbing Westward
Shame – Stabbing Westward (I don’t think they’ve ever made a bad song.)
Your Stories I’ll Remember – Xandria
#3
See You In Hell – Yves, I relate to this song :) I really do recommend this song :D
#4
Regardless of what I am listening to at the moment, the two songs I will always love the most are The Night We Met by Lord Huron and Cleopatra by the Lumineers.
#5
I can never choose a favorite for the life of me! its currently a tie between Mesmerizer by Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto, Little Kandi Raver by S3RL, and Sports by Beach Bunny.
#6
Wasting my young years by London Grammar.
I like it cause I did waste all those years, and I’d do it again!!
#7
At the moment its “let it be” by the Beatles. Ive been thinking abt my mom alot lately. When my dad died (they were divorced) i laid in bed and wept. My mom came in and sat there with me. She started to sing “let it be” to me.
Follow Us