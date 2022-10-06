Ranking the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Movies

In the summer of 2022, the sixth Jurassic Park movie was released in theaters worldwide. Jurassic World Dominion did well at the box office. The Jurassic World movie brought in approximately $1 billion worldwide, which is a handsome sum. This amount set a lot of records for the Jurassic World movies. For example, it is the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022 (as of October 5, 2022), following only Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. Of the six Jurassic World movies, it is the fourth to top $1 billion in earnings. Additionally, this particular Jurassic World movie also broke some post-pandemic release records, too. It is only the third movie released following the onset of the covid pandemic in 2020 to surpass $1 billion in earnings. Of the billion-dollar movie club, this Jurassic World movie gets to claim the spot as the 50th movie of all time to reach $1 billion in earnings. But which Jurassic World movie is the best? We’ve ranked all six from worst to best, according to this article from Screenrant.
6. 2001’s Jurassic Park 3
Eight years after the first movie was released and only four years after the second came the third. It was not good compared to the first two. In fact, it’s steadily remained the worst of the Jurassic Park movies of all time. While Sam Neill made a return for this movie as Dr. Alan Grant, Steven Spielberg did not direct this movie – and believe us when we say that it shows. Arguably, the only good thing about this movie is Dr. Alan Grant.
5. 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion
The last movie, but certainly not the least, did not do nearly as well in the eyes of critics. It did very well at the box office, but it seems that it didn’t rank highly among those who rank the movies. It comes in fifth overall, which is not a stellar place to be. The movie was good. Bringing back the original actors from the first movie to work alongside the new actors from the new movies was a great touch. Personally, we think this one deserves the second spot, but it’s not up to us. Those who critique movies for a rating believe this one shouldn’t make it higher on the list because it was just too much overall. Many believe that this movie tried to do too much with too many people in a story that was almost too big to fit into a reasonable amount of time. Regardless, however, this movie did well at the box office, and it seems to have a lot of fans excited about it.
4. 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
It took only three years for Hollywood to decide it was time for another Jurassic World movie, and it wasn’t bad. The only problem critics seem to have with this movie is in the plot line, which is similar to the second movie made in the Jurassic Park series. It’s too similar, but the roles played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were phenomenal.
3. 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Bringing back Jeff Goldblum to reprise the role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in the second movie made in Jurassic Park was the best thing Steven Spielberg did. It wasn’t nearly as good as the first, but it was a good movie. It was made only four years after the original, so it had a lot of play. It was good in terms of suspense, and it was good in terms of bringing in a lot of fans, but it still could not touch the first movie.
2. 2015’s Jurassic World
The third installment of the Jurassic Park movies was a bust. So bad, in fact, that it was 14 years before another movie was made. This one took a turn, though, and it became the first of the Jurassic World movies. This is a new era in Jurassic World movies, and it is the first to star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are good at what they do. Their dynamic duo makes this movie, and it remains one of the best.
1. 1993’s Jurassic Park
There is rarely a sequel better than the original, and the Jurassic World movies do nothing but prove this true. The original movie is, by far, the best of the bunch. It’s a cult classic. It’s the movie we all saw as children, and it’s the movie we all let our kids watch as they grow older. It’s a rite of passage movie and one that will go down in history as one of the best Steven Spielberg films of all time.