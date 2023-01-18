Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler: Soulmates?

The world so loves a romantic story. Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, however, will never be a romantic story for the world to love. Despite the fact that they starred in several of Adam Sandler’s hit movies together, they were never a couple, and we cannot help but wonder why the world wanted it so much. Yes, they are both lovely people. Yes, they’re both hilarious, and they do seem to be good people as a whole. However, Adam Sandler is happily married to his wife – and has been since 2003 – and the couple shares two children. Drew Barrymore’s love life hasn’t been quite as successful as Adam Sandler’s, but these two will never be a real-life couple despite their onscreen chemistry. With that in mind, why did Drew Barrymore call Adam Sandler her soulmate?
Drew Barrymore Calls Adam Sandler her Soulmate
If there is one thing the world loves more than a happy love story, it’s a juicy affair. The world is obsessed with reading about the intimate details of the lives of others, and the more scandalous, the better. When Drew Barrymore called Adam Sandler her soulmate, many began wondering if the two engaged in an illicit affair during one or more of their movies. It was 2015 when Barrymore called Sandler her professional soulmate – or her movie soulmate. They are not romantically involved, but they are soulmates in that they make the best movies together.
Queen Latifah Loves Sandler and Barrymore Together
While the two were chatting about Adam Sandler on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Queen Latifah gushed about how much she loved the two of them together. She made it clear that they’re good all the time, but she has a favorite movie that the two did together, and it just so happens to be the same movie we all love the most: 50 First Dates.
“I love 50 First Dates. 50 First Dates is one of my favorite movies. It’s so damn good,” said Queen Latifah. We are fairly certain that this made Drew Barrymore blush, and who can blame her? It was a great movie, and it’s the one the entire world loves. The sweet Lucy who can only remember her day until she falls asleep, and the lovely Sandler whose character comes back each and every day hoping she will remember him each time – she does not.
Drew Barrymore Knew She Was Meant to Work With Adam Sandler
Before the two were movie soulmates making hit after hit, she had a feeling about working with him. The only problem for Drew Barrymore was that she’d never met Adam Sandler, and she didn’t think he’d meet with her. She had to do what she called ‘beg, borrow, and steal’ to get someone to do her the big favor of setting up a meeting for her to spend some time with him. She knew they’d make a wonderful team, but she had to find a way to convince him of the truth.
“It was definitely not obvious we were supposed to fit as well as I believed because we looked like a preppy and a punk set up on a bad blind date. But I shook his hand with fervor, thanked him for meeting me, and began to plead my case to him. I told him that, for whatever reason, I knew that we were supposed to become a team,” and that’s how the story began. Whatever Adam Sandler thought of their first meeting, he was willing and able to hear her out – and their relationship began.
Adam Sandler’s Wife Loves Drew and Adam Together
As far as working with Drew Barrymore goes, Adam Sandler’s wife loves it. She is a huge fan of the duo. They’ve made it very clear time and time again that while they have always been great friends, they have never been more than that. They’ve never had any romantic interest in one another. While that’s great for Adam Sandler’s wife, it also makes her roll her eyes at her husband sometimes.
“It’s like the best thing that my wife loves Dew so much that she like encourages me. There’s no jealousy at all. She’s just like, ‘Get in there!’ We’re doing a nice romantic scene, and I think I’m doing pretty great being as romantic as I can be and then like ‘Okay, moving on, let’s go, that was great, Drew. Good job.’ And I’m walking away, and I just see my wife like shaking her head…’ What’s the matter?’ And she says, ‘Just please, for the sake of women, get in there and just look a little more alive.’” He says of his wife.