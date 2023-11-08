Bobby Cannavale is one of the most recognizable faces in film and television. With over 120 acting credits, Cannavale is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. Since his on-screen acting debut in 1996, Cannavale has collaborated with several top directors and worked with top actors.
Cannavale’s powerful screen performances have attracted several accolades. Besides his work as a screen actor, Cannavale is also known for his performances as a stage actor. He has spent over two decades of his acting career splitting between screen and stage. These are 7 things you didn’t know about Old Dads‘ Bobby Cannavale.
Bobby Cannavale Was Born And Raised As A Catholic
Bobby Cannavale was born to an Italian father, Salvatore “Sal” Cannavale, and a Cuban mother, Isabel Cannavale, on May 3, 1970. Born in Union City, New Jersey, Cannavale was raised in a Catholic home. He practiced Catholicism throughout his growing years, serving as an altar boy and a member of the choir. Cannavale also attended a Catholic school, St. Michael’s Catholic School.
He Had A Passion For Acting At An Early Age
While still in school, at age 8, Bobby Cannavale was already performing in school plays. He began by playing Winthrop, the lisping boy, in his school’s production of the musical play The Music Man. Cannavale also enjoyed playing the gangster in the musical play Guys and Dolls. Although his parents’ divorce in 1983 meant he had to relocate with his mother to Puerto Rico, fate brought him back to acting. After a series of unfortunate events leading to an expulsion, Cannavale returned to the United States. Coincidentally, New Jersey is closer to New York, a city Cannavale had planned to kick start his acting career in. Back in Union City, Cannavale earned a diploma from Union Hill High School’s summer school.
Bobby Cannavale’s Top Roles In Television
Bobby Cannavale debuted on the small screen playing Capt. Thomas Zenek in the TV movie When Trumpets Fade (1998). Interestingly, he secured a major role on the popular NBC crime drama Third Watch. Cannavale played FDNY Paramedic Roberto “Bobby” Caffey from 1999 to 2001, appearing in 38 episodes of the show. In the mid-2000s, he landed another iconic role as Vince D’Angelo on NBC’s sitcom Will & Grace. Cannavale played the New York City gangster in Boardwalk Empire (2012), Dr. Mike Cruz in Nurse Jackie (2012–2013), and Colin Belfast in Homecoming (2018–2020). Other popular TV shows he appeared in include Sex and the City (2000), Blue Bloods (2010–2011), Mr. Robot (2017, 2019), and Human Resources (2022–2023).
Bobby Cannavale’s Work As A Stage Actor
Bobby Cannavale debuted on stage in 1998. He performed at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts, playing Steve in the play The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told. After performing two Off-Broadway plays, Fucking A (2003) and Hurlyburly (2005), Cannavale debuted on Broadway, playing Dennis in Mauritius (2007). Cannavale’s most recent stage work was in 2023, playing Leo Brink in the Off-Broadway production of Here We Are. The play was performed at The Shed in Manhattan, New York City.
Bobby Cannavale’s Highest-Grossing Films
Having worked with several top actors, Bobby Cannavale has starred in several box-office hits. Over 10 Cannavale films released theatrically have crossed $100 million at the Box Office. Cannavale’s top-grossing movies include Sing 2 (grossing $408 million), Ant-Man (grossing $519.3 million), and Ant-Man and the Wasp (grossing $622.7 million). Bobby Cannavale’s current highest-grossing film is Jake Kasdan‘s fantasy adventure comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which grossed $995.3 million.
He’s Dating Actress Rose Byrne
Bobby Cannavale began dating actress Rose Byrne in 2012. The actress is known for her performances in Troy (2004), Bridesmaids (2011), X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Apocalypse, and Annie (2014). The couple have two children, Rocco Robin (born February 1, 2016) and Rafael Cannavale (born November 2017). However, Cannavale had been married before. He married actress/screenwriter Jenny Lumet in 1994. The couple divorced in 2003, having a son, Jake Cannavale, on May 1, 1995. After his divorce, Cannavale dated several other actresses, including Annabella Sciorra, Alison Pill, and Sutton Foster.
Nominations And Awards Bobby Cannavale Has Received
Bobby Cannavale’s most prestigious award has been his four-time nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Cannavale won his first nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Will & Grace. He also won his Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Boardwalk Empire. As a talented actor, Cannavale has also received accolades for his work on stage. Bobby Cannavale received two Tony Awards nominations for Best Featured Actor in a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play for his performances in Mauritius and The Motherfucker with the Hat, respectively.