Prediction: Oscar Isaac Will Want to Continue as Moon Knight

It does sound as though Oscar Isaac can move on from Moon Knight when the first season is over, but what a lot of people are hoping is that he’ll find that he likes the role and will want to stick with it. So far the first episode has a lot of people talking and hoping that the rest of the season will be just as manic and crazy. Of course, people still want to see the series take on the impressive appearance that they’ve been waiting for, but the big question is whether Moon Knight will be able to stick around, or if Oscar is going to move on and call it good when the final episode is over. It would be great to hear that he’s decided to stick around and help with a second season, but as it’s been seen with a couple of the MCU shows, things aren’t bound to move ahead since the shows were designed as limited series. The reason why it’s hopeful that Oscar will decide to make the announcement that he wants to keep going is that so far, Moon Knight is quite different from the other shows that have already been seen on Disney+
For instance, if there are Easter eggs alluding to the Marvel universe in which this story exists, and there are likely plenty of them, they’re not nearly as obvious as other shows have made their nods and throwbacks. So far it would appear that Moon Knight’s story is all his and not being forced to share with the rest of the MCU, at least not yet. The other shows have made it a point to connect to one or more movies in some way and to be fair it’s been expected since the other characters have been a part of the MCU for a while.
But this series, even if it ends up showing Easter eggs aplenty and integrates itself into the wider world, starts as its own individual tale, unlike many others. This is the type of series that kind of makes it necessary to read up on the character before watching the series, just so there’s a good idea of what’s going on. Of course, that might not even help since the show has already deviated a bit from the comics, the classic ones at least, but has managed to keep the key elements in place. Not knowing much about Moon Knight might be kind of beneficial since it might be confusing for those fans that have read the comics for so long and had firm expectations that didn’t get met in the first episode. One has to recall that nothing in the MCU has been seen as it was in the comics, panel for panel. There have been moments when the comics have been seen to inspire the action and the overall story, but there have been several other moments in which the movies have taken their own course and created something different. Much has been kept, but much has been altered to fit the times and the story that has been created for this character, and it’s nice to think that what is seen next will be much of the same.
But hoping that Oscar Isaac will decide to stick around might be a road that leads to nowhere since the guy is insanely popular at the moment when it comes to Hollywood and it’s easy to think that he might move on unless there’s a good enough reason to stay put and film a second season. Given his response to the character so far, it does feel as though he will at least consider the idea and perhaps even decide that it’s worth his time to keep up with the character and further integrate him into the MCU. Whether it will lead to a movie, or a cameo, or a bigger part for Moon Knight in an ensemble cast is uncertain, but it could happen, and a lot of people are already pulling for it. Who knows, maybe if fans really connect with this character at one point it could happen that the MCU might decide that they want to keep him around.
But to be fair, it’s kind of an uncertain matter at this moment, but it does feel that no matter if the show moves past a single season that Moon Knight should be able to appear again in the future. The MCU needs more characters to be sure, and Moon Knight is one of those that, at the street level, would be a welcome presence. His dissociative identity disorder has been a big talking point, as has his relationship with an Egyptian deity. All in all, it would be great to see Oscar decide that he’s ready to delve further into this character.