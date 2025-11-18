13 Hilarious Illustrations Of He-Man’s Everyday Life With His Battle Cat By Ed Harrington

by

Are we all familiar with He-Man and his heroic adventures? If so, you might be curious about what his daily life could look like. Look no further! There is an artist who has reimagined the superhero’s life and presented it in a more down-to-earth way. He-Man may be busy saving the planet Eternia, but surely there’s a part of his existence where he’s just like us, right?

Ed Harrington answers this question by showcasing the daily mundanities the character faces while owning a pet. And not just any pet—a Battle Tiger, who is ultimately just a cat with his own needs. He has to go to the vet, destroy some furniture, use his litter box, and so on. If you’re curious about what other situations He-Man must navigate while living with his cat, scroll down and have a laugh with us!

More info: Instagram | neatoshop.com | tumblr.com

#1

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#2

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#3

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#4

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#5

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#6

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#7

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#8

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#9

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#10

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#11

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#12

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

#13

Image source: nothinghappenedtoday

Patrick Penrose
