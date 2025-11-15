Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Room In Its Messiest State (Closed)

Take a picture of your undoubtedly messy room and post it here. Please don’t Photoshop.
P.S. does anybody actually read these?
#1 Currentley Not Sleeping In Here Because Theres Spiders Every Where
#2 So My Rooms Kinda Messy
#3 Oh. My. God.
#4 My Parents Were Hoarders, So This Is As Bad As It Gets For Me
#5 My Room’s Usually Not That Messy
#6 Oof
#7 Not My Room. My Partner’s Girls Room. Just Looking At This Gives Me Anxiety!
#8 This Is The Pile I’m Growing. Momma’s So Proud Of It.
#9 Not My Room But. . .this Was After A Whole 12 Hrs Of Work But Now I Can Breathe Again.
#10 Kitchen. No Other Space To Construct A New Furniture. Removing The Mess Took Even Longer
#11 My Storage Room. Decluttering Madness. During & After. Still So Much To Let Go.
#12 Dont Juge Meh
#13 Still Like This…
#14 U Can’t See The Floor But It’s Super Messy … U Might Not Thjnk It’s Messy But It Is Super
