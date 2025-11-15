Hey Pandas, Explain Your Profile Picture Or Name (Closed)

I’d like to see these reasons.
#1
Dragotherium means “Dragon Beast” I thought that dragon is Latin was also Drago but its not but it sounds better Therium means beast in scientific terms. Some other usernames I have are Pixelmation which is Pixel and Animation for my Pixilart account and Demon Deadly Dragon and old edgy username I came up with when I was probably 9 I like using it ironically now. My profile picture is my online persona named Katie a purple cat tiger thing with color changing feathers.
#2
My name is just the fact that I want to be anonymous, but please, cause I’m polite. My profile picture is a picture I took on a vacation
#3
Lgbt squid because I am in the lgbt community and my name is squid :) 12 is ma fav number
#4
The name is a shortening of 1954. Whats so special about that number is 1954 was the year the original Godzilla movie released, and thats one of my favourite film franchises, hence the pfp
#5
Deutschland Mädchen means Germany Girl. I’m not German but I’m really into languages and German is my favorite. I also love German history and culture and I would like to go there someday.
My pfp is a wolf because… idk. I’m writing a book about werewolves right now on Wattpad but I had my BP account before then. I guess I just liked the way it looked and I like wolves. I have no idea what was going through my head at the time.
#6
My profile pic is my best buddy. Rocky Balboa. He’s a chihuahua/boxer mix. He’s a rescue…awesome doggo. That’s his “happy to see you” face.
#7
I drawing of myself and that’s the rap name I used in all the stupid skits and imovies I did as a kid
#8
My pfp is cuz I love squid game and sae byeok is my favorite character. My username is because I’m weird :)
#9
BusLady because I worked in the Bus Ministry in my Church for years, first as a driver, then as the Coordinator. I really enjoyed it. I retired from it last year when I moved out of state, but kept the name.
#10
My name describes myself-GaeFrog ahah
#11
Bisexual, ‘cause I’m bi, tiger, ‘cause I like how confident and defiant tigers are, my pfp since it looks cool and matches!
#12
My profile is a person bundled up in a hoodie because i had no friend through elementary and 7th grade and i would always sit in the back. in 5th grade i would bundle up in my hoodie cause i was right next to the Air conditioner and it felt like 0°. My name/ the weirdo in the back was because i was always the outcast no one really wanted to be my friend.
#13
I chose the name RiverStyxJix because an old nickname for me was Jix. I added the RiverStyx- part because I was going through my Greek mythology phase and it rhymed. My pfp is the result of me being bored one night and getting funky with Picrew, lol.
#14
I like cookies and the website is called BoredPanda so yeah.
#15
I chose “Truth Monster” because sometimes I like to be contrarian with facts, and truth is often a monster, hideous and frightening, to those who won’t face it.
My Current profile picture is of Newt Gingrich. This is because my profile bio reads “Help! I’ve been turned into a Newt!”
#16
Sheepegg was a nickname I got in school (I just added the ‘s’ to make it sound more appealing).
My profile picture: Meta Knight, is mainly because he’s my main fighter in smash, is honerable, and frankly, LOOKS AWESOME!
#17
Im a goth and my nickname has been Mouse since i was little, all my family & friends call me it 😂 🐭 my profile pic is a drawing of me as a mouse
#18
my name is my name and i chose a seal because there are so CUTE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#19
Profile picture: Taken during a hike on Kondagala mountain, Sri Lanka
(The 1st Tea plantation estate in Sri Lanka, Loolecondra estate)
#20
My pfp is a photo I found on google because I love sunsets and stars and astrology and stuff and LB are my initials.
#21
Chariot Lee, or Chary, is the name of a character I made up for one of my stories. My profile is Tinkerbell, because I absolutely love anything Disney.
#22
Happi Doggi because I’m neurodivergent and do lots of weird stuff. Most notably stick my tounge out and pant like a dog to show my happiness. Then ve/ver/vis because they’re my pronouns.
#23
My name means “the one who’s always happy” and my profile picture is that of a galaxy because I’m an astronomy buff who can spend hours of talking astronomy without stopping.
#24
Agents of Shield is my favorite TV show, and my favorite characters are Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons. Also, they’re so close (plus married) so their friends call them by their last names together: Fitz-Simmons. Both of them are on my pfp.
Also, I’m wondering where all the other AOS fans are at!
#25
Return Of Saturn is a No Doubt album! Lol if you know me you know I have a minor obsession with them-
#26
Cause moana is my bestie, and I is hei hei and hei hei be god and god is a woman so Heihei is goddess and the goddess hei hei is moi.
#27
My name is Carolyn but my friends call me Caro (if I’m lucky). So I chose Caro Caro. I’ve still to choose a photo. Maybe when the pain has lessened I’ll use my kitty (RIP Puppet) as a pfp.
#28
My pfp is a funny pic of Lisa from BlackPink. And my user is Official_Blink because I have a pinterest account with this name where I post latest news about BlackPink
#29
DonS is short for a character I created in a creative writing assignment in French class. While most of the class was brown-nosing the teacher with super serious dark short stories (he loves that), I went toward a goofy style, completely absurd/dark comedy that he doesn’t like (I love Ionesco). Gave me a D-, I challenged the grade… got it changed to a A+ by a panel of 3 other litterature teachers. So, that character got me A+, served as a middle finger to an awful teacher and, even worst writer (forgot to tell he’s a failed writer) and defined my style of humor.
#30
My profile picture is a pixal art thing I did. It’s two monks in a temple, and there is the Holy Portal.
