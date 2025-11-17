Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

Those who know my work know that I specialize in canine photography but for a year I have been planning to put my style on equine photography.
On occasion I was able to witness the work of a farrier during an afternoon and I made sure to image his spectacular work. A discovery for me at the photo level even if my parents have owned horses since I was young. A superb experience that delighted this craftsman when I presented my work to him.
Hoping that this one will seduce you just as much.
More info: Instagram | naskaphotographie.fr | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
