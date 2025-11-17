Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

by

Those who know my work know that I specialize in canine photography but for a year I have been planning to put my style on equine photography.

On occasion I was able to witness the work of a farrier during an afternoon and I made sure to image his spectacular work. A discovery for me at the photo level even if my parents have owned horses since I was young. A superb experience that delighted this craftsman when I presented my work to him.

Hoping that this one will seduce you just as much. 

More info: Instagram | naskaphotographie.fr | Facebook

#1

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#2

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#3

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#4

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#5

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#6

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#7

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#8

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#9

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#10

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#11

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#12

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

#13

Light On The Job Of A Farrier (13 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Problem With Love Is Blind
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2025
Cast Reaches Deal to do a Friends Reunion Special
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2020
Quantico
Quantico Star Lenny Platt Previews Drew’s Future Going Into the Finale
3 min read
May, 1, 2016
Review: Better Off Ted, “Racial Sensitivity”
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2009
We Capture The Beauty Of Remote Scottish Landscapes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Make Wooden Houses That You Can Hang On Your Wall
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.