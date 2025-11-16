Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Y’all’s Favorite Cartoons From Childhood? (Closed)

Here are a few of mine: Adventure Time; Fanboy and Chum-Chum, Star vs The Forces Of Evil, Phineas and Ferb, Korra, Jesus I could go on for a while lol.
#1
Tom and Jerry and Scooby Doo 😃
#2
pokemon, beyblade metal fusion, transfromers prime, total drama island, and tom and jerry
#3
Gravity Falls, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Phineas and Ferb, and Adventure Time are a few of them lol
#4
Pokémon, Bakugan, Beyblade, Tom and Jerry, Adventure Time, these are just a few of my favorites, I have like 30 more lol.
#5
Ha ha. You can tell generations from the answers but looks like we all agree on the classics! I loved Tom and Jerry as well.
I loved She-Ra, He-Man, The Real Ghostbusters and the “original” Muppet Babies!
#6
Thundarr the Barbarian
Johnny Quest
#7
The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Hey Arnold! Courage the Cowardly Dog and the Smurfs.
#8
Invader Zim is probably my favorite. Then there’s SpongeBob SquarePants, Fairly OddParents, Jackie Chan Adventures, Rocket Power, Dexter’s Laboratory, and many more.
#9
Mazinger Z
And all Warner bross.
#10
Rocky & Bullwinkle, Beanie & Cecil, Underdog.
#11
Alfred Jodokus Quack. Darkwing Duck.
#12
He-Man, She-Ra, Wonder Pets, and Fraggle Rock🙃
#13
Rescue Rangers, Dora the Explorer, Sesame Street, Horseland, My Little Pony, Clifford the big red dog, Martha Speaks, Curious George, Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam, Barney, and soooo many more.
#14
Blues Clues, Word girl, The Pinky and the Brain, Animaniacs, Veggie tales, Pecola, Wild Kratts, Curious George, the Magic School Bus, Cyber chase, 3-2-1 penguins, I Spy, and SO MANY MORE!
#15
The Princess and the Goblin. I looved that cartoon.
#16
Thunder cats, she-ra, he man, smurfs, Gummi bears
#17
Might Mouse
