Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Y’all’s Favorite Cartoons From Childhood? (Closed)

by

Here are a few of mine: Adventure Time; Fanboy and Chum-Chum, Star vs The Forces Of Evil, Phineas and Ferb, Korra, Jesus I could go on for a while lol.

#1

Tom and Jerry and Scooby Doo 😃

#2

pokemon, beyblade metal fusion, transfromers prime, total drama island, and tom and jerry

#3

Gravity Falls, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Phineas and Ferb, and Adventure Time are a few of them lol

#4

Pokémon, Bakugan, Beyblade, Tom and Jerry, Adventure Time, these are just a few of my favorites, I have like 30 more lol.

#5

Ha ha. You can tell generations from the answers but looks like we all agree on the classics! I loved Tom and Jerry as well.
I loved She-Ra, He-Man, The Real Ghostbusters and the “original” Muppet Babies!

#6

Thundarr the Barbarian

Johnny Quest

#7

The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Hey Arnold! Courage the Cowardly Dog and the Smurfs.

#8

Invader Zim is probably my favorite. Then there’s SpongeBob SquarePants, Fairly OddParents, Jackie Chan Adventures, Rocket Power, Dexter’s Laboratory, and many more.

#9

Mazinger Z
And all Warner bross.

#10

Rocky & Bullwinkle, Beanie & Cecil, Underdog.

#11

Alfred Jodokus Quack. Darkwing Duck.

#12

He-Man, She-Ra, Wonder Pets, and Fraggle Rock🙃

#13

Rescue Rangers, Dora the Explorer, Sesame Street, Horseland, My Little Pony, Clifford the big red dog, Martha Speaks, Curious George, Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam, Barney, and soooo many more.

#14

Blues Clues, Word girl, The Pinky and the Brain, Animaniacs, Veggie tales, Pecola, Wild Kratts, Curious George, the Magic School Bus, Cyber chase, 3-2-1 penguins, I Spy, and SO MANY MORE!

#15

The Princess and the Goblin. I looved that cartoon.

#16

Thunder cats, she-ra, he man, smurfs, Gummi bears

#17

Might Mouse

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dr. Katie Bouman Gets Accused Of Taking All The Credit For Black Hole Pic, Her Male Colleague Clears The Air On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Made “Lunar Dogs” Illustrations To Celebrate The Year Of The Dog
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet China, The Kleptomaniac Cat Who Steals Stuff From Neighbors And Brings These ‘Gifts’ To Her Owners
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Did A Crossover Of The Marvel And Hanna-Barbera Universes And Created These 17 Wonderful Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NBC’s Taken casts Adam Goldberg as Series Regular
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2017
Burden of Truth
Meet The Cast of Burden of Truth on CW
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.