30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

by

We all have some innate feeling that we could design a perfect space if given the time and resources. Generally, this is not the case and we should really leave it to the experts. Fortunately, the internet allows us to really see what world-class architects are doing and designing. 

The “Amazing Architecture” group is devoted to finding and sharing the best examples of concepts and real, existing builds from around the world. So if you have plans to do some major renovations or need some inspiration, scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own design ideas. 

#1 Bedroom Skylight Idea: Room Full Of Stars By Amin Moazzen

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#2 Casa Lorena, A Small Oasis In The Center Of Merida, Mexico By Workshop Diseño Y Construcción

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#3 Almaty Cafe And Restaurant By M.serhat Sezgin, Zebrano Furniture And Mkg

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#4 Fallingwater House, Pennsylvania, By Frank Lloyd Wright, 1935.

After its completion, Time called Fallingwater Wright’s “most beautiful job” and it is listed among Smithsonian’s “Life List of 28 Places to See Before You Die”.

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: TX908

#5 Tiny Home In Deylaman, Iran By Ev Design Office

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#6 Silence And Contemplation Design And Visualization By Luís Fernando

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#7 Green Castle Eco-House In Harlem, New York City By Luis De Garrido

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#8 Old Mountain House In Ankara, Turkey By M.serhat Sezgin And Zebrano Furniture

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#9 Ludwig Godefroy’s Casa To In Punta Zicatela, Oaxaca, Mexico Photographed By Levi Wells

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#10 Thousand Oaks Residence In Berkeley, California By Sogno Design Group. Photography: Michele Lee Willson

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#11 Tagh Pelleh Office Building In Tehran, Iran By Hossein Kalantari And Amirhossein Rezaei

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#12 Casa Katana In Crete, Greece By Konstantinos Stathopoulos / Krak. Architects

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#13 Redemption Hall Design And Visualization By Amin Moazzen

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#14 Vertebral Designs Erasto House In Lomas De Chapultepec, Mexico City

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#15 Amazing Organic House In Moscow Designed By Niko Architect

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#16 Renovation Of Mill And Conversion Into Housing By Stempel & Tesar Architekti

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#17 Mediterranean Terrace Visualization By Arquitectos Fayjos

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#18 Luxury Wellness Hotel Acro Suites Fuses A Sense Of Place, Design And Serenity

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#19 Amazing Bathroom With Skylight Designed And Visualized By Maximiliano Carbonell

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#20 Villa 87, Hyderabad, India Designed By Karan Desai

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#21 Ga On Jai House In Bundang-Gu, South Korea By Iroje Khm Architects

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#22 Calm Street Cafe In Doha, Qatar By M.serhat Sezgin And Zebrano Furniture

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#23 Ring By Hansinok Archviz

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#24 Black House In Santa Clara, New York Designed By Milad Eshtiyaghi Studio

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#25 A School In The Deserts Of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: SnooHobbies5691

#26 Floral Interiors By Hassan Ragab

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#27 Kengo Kuma’s Water Cherry Villa On The Japanese Coast

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#28 Myfresh Café In Panchkula, India By Loop Design Studio

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#29 Farmhouse In Bowral, Australia By Omar Hakim

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

#30 Huolpoch House In Mérida, Mexico By Workshop Diseño Y Construcción

30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Amazing_Architecture

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
$7M Lottery Winner Reveals The Unexpected Downsides Of Sudden Wealth
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2025
I Painted The Logos Of Classic Rock Icons Over The Faces Of Hip Hop Legends
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Latest Installation ‘Landless Stranded’ Raises Awareness Of The Current Refugee Crisis
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
20 Signs That You’re A Crazy Cat Parent
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 6 Movies
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2022
What Has Teen Wolf Star Tyler Posey Been Up To All These Years?
3 min read
May, 18, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.