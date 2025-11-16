30 Examples Of Cool And Unique Architecture, As Shared On This Online Community

We all have some innate feeling that we could design a perfect space if given the time and resources. Generally, this is not the case and we should really leave it to the experts. Fortunately, the internet allows us to really see what world-class architects are doing and designing.
The “Amazing Architecture” group is devoted to finding and sharing the best examples of concepts and real, existing builds from around the world. So if you have plans to do some major renovations or need some inspiration, scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own design ideas.
#1 Bedroom Skylight Idea: Room Full Of Stars By Amin Moazzen
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#2 Casa Lorena, A Small Oasis In The Center Of Merida, Mexico By Workshop Diseño Y Construcción
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#3 Almaty Cafe And Restaurant By M.serhat Sezgin, Zebrano Furniture And Mkg
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#4 Fallingwater House, Pennsylvania, By Frank Lloyd Wright, 1935.
After its completion, Time called Fallingwater Wright’s “most beautiful job” and it is listed among Smithsonian’s “Life List of 28 Places to See Before You Die”.
Image source: TX908
#5 Tiny Home In Deylaman, Iran By Ev Design Office
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#6 Silence And Contemplation Design And Visualization By Luís Fernando
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#7 Green Castle Eco-House In Harlem, New York City By Luis De Garrido
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#8 Old Mountain House In Ankara, Turkey By M.serhat Sezgin And Zebrano Furniture
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#9 Ludwig Godefroy’s Casa To In Punta Zicatela, Oaxaca, Mexico Photographed By Levi Wells
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#10 Thousand Oaks Residence In Berkeley, California By Sogno Design Group. Photography: Michele Lee Willson
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#11 Tagh Pelleh Office Building In Tehran, Iran By Hossein Kalantari And Amirhossein Rezaei
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#12 Casa Katana In Crete, Greece By Konstantinos Stathopoulos / Krak. Architects
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#13 Redemption Hall Design And Visualization By Amin Moazzen
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#14 Vertebral Designs Erasto House In Lomas De Chapultepec, Mexico City
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#15 Amazing Organic House In Moscow Designed By Niko Architect
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#16 Renovation Of Mill And Conversion Into Housing By Stempel & Tesar Architekti
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#17 Mediterranean Terrace Visualization By Arquitectos Fayjos
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#18 Luxury Wellness Hotel Acro Suites Fuses A Sense Of Place, Design And Serenity
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#19 Amazing Bathroom With Skylight Designed And Visualized By Maximiliano Carbonell
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#20 Villa 87, Hyderabad, India Designed By Karan Desai
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#21 Ga On Jai House In Bundang-Gu, South Korea By Iroje Khm Architects
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#22 Calm Street Cafe In Doha, Qatar By M.serhat Sezgin And Zebrano Furniture
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#23 Ring By Hansinok Archviz
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#24 Black House In Santa Clara, New York Designed By Milad Eshtiyaghi Studio
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#25 A School In The Deserts Of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India
Image source: SnooHobbies5691
#26 Floral Interiors By Hassan Ragab
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#27 Kengo Kuma’s Water Cherry Villa On The Japanese Coast
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#28 Myfresh Café In Panchkula, India By Loop Design Studio
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#29 Farmhouse In Bowral, Australia By Omar Hakim
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
#30 Huolpoch House In Mérida, Mexico By Workshop Diseño Y Construcción
Image source: Amazing_Architecture
Follow Us