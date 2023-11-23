Poor Things: Where You Know The Star-Studded Cast From

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is back on the big screens with yet another stellar black comedy fantasy, Poor Things (2023). Lanthimos, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, has earned a reputation for his preference for directing black comedies, psychological thrillers, and horror films. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things is based on the Scottish writer and artist Alasdair Gray‘s 1992 novel of the same name.
With the film’s screenplay written by Tony McNamara, it is the second time the director and McNamara are collaborating, following the success of Lanthimos’ last film, The Favourite (2018). Set in the Victorian era, Poor Things follows a young woman crudely resurrected through a Frankenstein-esque experiment by a scientist. As she recovers, she begins to explore life, running off with a debauched lawyer in search of sexual liberation and self-discovery. To help bring the novel’s adapted story to life, these are the top cast of Poor Things.
Emma Stone as Bella Baxter
Oscar-winner Emma Stone plays the lead character, Bella Baxter, in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. Having committed suicide, Bella Baxter is resurrected by the unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. As she begins to re-learn new things, the doctor tries to protect her by shielding her away from the world. However, Bella wants to be free to explore the world and its pleasures. Aided and accompanied by Duncan Wedderburn, she travels the world, demanding equality and liberation for all women.
Emma Stone almost immediately jumped on the idea of playing Bella Baxter. Although Lanthimos was skeptical the Oscar winner would be open to portraying Bella’s sexual explorations and liberation, Stone was more than willing to submerge herself into playing Bella. Emma Stone, who was 2017 world’s highest-paid actress, is known for her roles in Superbad (2007), Zombieland (2009), The Amazing Spider-Man films, La La Land (2016), and Cruella (2021).
Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn
The three-time Academy Awards nominee Mark Ruffalo plays the supporting character Duncan Wedderburn. He’s introduced as a slick, debauched lawyer intrigued by Bella Baxter’s search for liberation. He accompanies Bella to explore the world. With all of his Oscar nominations being for Best Supporting Actor, Ruffalo is sure to receive a fourth nomination with his performance in Poor Things. Mark Ruffalo is mostly recognized for portraying Marvel Comics’ Bruce Banner/Hulk character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. Ruffalo’s other notable appearances include 13 Going on 30 (2004), Just Like Heaven (2005), The Kids Are All Right (2010), Now You See Me (2013), and The Adam Project (2022).
Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter
Willem Dafoe plays the Frankenstein doctor, Dr. Godwin Baxter, who revives a dead Bella Baxter. Dr. Baxter has a reputation for being an unorthodox scientist whose work is subjected to criticism. As much as he tries to protect and keep her confined from the harsh realities of the world, Bella’s curiosity would see her run away from Dr. Baxter. Willem Dafoe, whose career has spanned over four decades, needs no formal introduction. Dafoe’s notable film appearances include Platoon (1986), Mississippi Burning (1988), American Psycho (2000), MCU Spider-Man films, The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), and playing Nuidis Vulko in DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films.
Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles
American stand-up comedian and actor Ramy Youssef is cast to play Max McCandless in Poor Things. Judging by the character in Alasdair Gray’s novel, he later becomes Bella Baxter’s husband. However, from the trailer, he’s first introduced to Bella by Dr. Baxter in what seems like the start of a courtship. Ramy Youssef is more popularly known for playing Ramy Hassan in Hulu’s comedy-drama Ramy. He had a recurring role as Samar Swailem in Mr. Robot (2017), with Poor Things (2023) being his second feature film.
Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley
Jerrod Carmichael is an American stand-up comedian and filmmaker. He’s cast to play Harry Astley in Poor Things. Harry is a friend of Bella Baxter, who convinces her to travel and see the world. Jerrod Carmichael starred as a fictional version of himself in the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show (2015–2017). Besides Poor Things, Carmichael’s most successful film was the 2017 Transformers: The Last Knight, where he played Jimmy.
