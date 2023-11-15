Poor Things: Everything You Need to Know About Emma Stone’s Latest Movie

Emma Stone, born on 6 November 1988 is an American actress and producer who started her career as a child actor in theater. An accomplished actress, she has received several accolades throughout her career including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe Award, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has also appeared in several box-office hits, earning the title of being the world’s highest-paid actress in 2017.
Stone has appeared in hit films such as La La Land (2016), Easy A (2010), Birdman (2014), Cruella (2021), and The Favourite (2018). She has also appeared in theatre productions, television series, and music videos. In September 2023, alongside Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, she appeared in the black comedy film, Poor Things.
What Is Poor Things About?
Poor Things is a black comedy fantasy film based on Alasdair Gray’s novel of the same name from 1992. Poor Things serves as a coming-of-age story about the life of Bella Baxter. Bella is a young woman brought back to life by her guardian who is a scientist. While under the protection of her guardian, she is eager to learn about the world. However, she is naive and runs off with a smooth-talking lawyer to travel around the world.
The film’s screenplay was adapted by Tony McNamara and is directed by decorated horror and psychological thriller filmmaker, Yorgos Lanthimos. Poor Things will reunite Stone and Lanthimos after 2018’s The Favourite. The film premiered on 1 September 2023 at the 80th Venice International Film Festival to critical acclaim.
Who Is In The Cast Of The Poor Things?
To bring Alasdair Gray’s novel to life, Poor Things features a cast of several accomplished actors. As previously mentioned, Emma Stone plays the lead role of Bella Baxter, the naive young woman brought back to life by her guardian. Stone dyed her hair black for the role. Although it was a mistake, Yorgos Lanthimos liked that her hair contrasted with her fair complexion, so it was kept for the film. Alongside Stone, Poor Things has an impressive ensemble filled with big and exciting names.
Mark Ruffalo, the American actor known for his portrayal of Bruce Banner / The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars as Duncan Wedderburn, the lawyer Bella runs off with. Highly decorated American actor Willem Dafoe portrays Dr. Godwin Baxter, Bella’s guardian. Ramy Youssef, an American actor of Egyptian heritage plays the role of Max McCandles. To prepare for their roles, Dafoe and Youssef went to a mortician school to learn about 19th-century anatomical procedures. Christopher Abbott, known for his work in independent productions, appears in the film as Alfie Blessington.
Poor Things also features a diverse cast of actors. American stand-up comedian and actor, Jerrod Carmichael portrays Harry Astley. Portuguese singer Carminho appears in the film. German actress and chanson singer, Hanna Schygulla plays Martha Von Kurtzroc in the film. English comedian Vicki Pepperdine also appears in the film as Mrs. Prim. Kathryn Hunter, the American-born British actress and theatre director of Greek heritage portrays Madame Swiney.
When Will The Film Be Released?
Poor Things was initially set to have its theatrical debut on 8 September 2023, but the release date was delayed as a result of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The film is set for a theatrical release in the United States on 8 December 2023. This will be followed by a release in the United Kingdom on 12 January 2024. Although most of the world has not yet seen the film, it has been viewed at several screenings.
As mentioned, Poor Things had its world premiere on 1 September 2023 at the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival. The film has also been screened in several countries. The other viewings of the film include screenings at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado and the New York Film Festival. Other viewings happened on other continents. In Europe, a viewing was held at the BFI London Film Festival at the Sitges Film Festival in Catalonia, Spain. Then in Asia, one was held at the Busan International Film Festival in Japan.
Interesting Facts About Poor Things
Poor Things has had a storied production process. After Yorgos Lanthimos read the book the film is based on, he met with author, Alasdair Gray. This meeting was held to acquire the rights to make the film. Lanthimos revisited the idea of making the film in 2018 and discussed it with Emma Stone while the pair were working on The Favorite.
Poor Things was filmed in Hungary and involved extensive work from the crew. Holly Waddington, who served as the costume designer, worked very closely with Yorgos Lanthimos to ensure that the change in costumes throughout the film matched the storyline. For his role, Willem Dafoe underwent six hours of preparation each day with the hair and makeup department.
