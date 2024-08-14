Poltergeist Movies in Order: Chronological Guide to the Horror Franchise

The Poltergeist movies are one of Hollywood’s most famous and successful horror franchises. Although it doesn’t make the list of the top 20 highest-grossing horror franchises, it is famed for its scare on and off screen. Three-time Academy Awards winner Steven Spielberg created the Poltergeist franchise.
The franchise’s original trilogy movies centered around the Freeling family, terrorized by malevolent ghosts and their demon leader, Beast. In October 2023, plans were announced for the development of a new related TV series. Although there is no official schedule for production and release, here’s a chronological guide to watching the Poltergeist movies to stay abreast of the franchise’s storyline.
Poltergeist (1982)
Renowned horror filmmaker Tobe Hooper was hired to direct the 1982 Poltergeist movie since Steven Spielberg was contractually unable to do so. The 1982 Poltergeist film introduced audiences to the Freeling family led by Steven (Craig T. Nelson) and Diane (JoBeth Williams) Freeling. Steven, a real estate agent, lived in a planned community in Cuesta Verde, California, alongside his wife and three children—16-year-old Dana (Dominique Dunne), 8-year-old Robbie (Oliver Robins), and 5-year-old Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke).
The paranormal activity begins when Carol Ann converses with the family’s television set while it displays post-broadcast static. The family’s peaceful world is disturbed following an earthquake, with Carol Ann informing the family, “They are here!” Things quickly grow sinister when Robbie’s life is endangered, and Carol Ann is pulled into another dimension through the closet. With help from Parapsychologist Dr. Martha Lesh (Beatrice Straight) and her team members, Dr. Ryan Mitchell (Richard Lawson) and Dr. Marty Casey (Martin Casella), as well as spiritual medium Tangina Barrons (Zelda Rubinstein), the Freeling family rescue Carol Ann.
However, just when the family believed the home had been cleansed, another attack revealed that it had been built over abandoned graves. In fear, the Freeling family ran away from the home as the house imploded through the portal into the other dimension. The 1982 Poltergeist ends with the Freeling family lodging at a Holiday Inn. Taking no chance for another paranormal attack, Steven Freeling removed the TV from their hotel room.
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
The first sequel, Poltergeist II: The Other Side, was released four years later and was directed by the late English filmmaker Brian Gibson. Although it gives a chronological background story of the “Beast,” Poltergeist II: The Other Side is still the next movie to watch. Poltergeist II: The Other Side is set a year after the first movie’s events. An archaeological dig sits where the Freeling family’s former Cuesta Verde home stood. Psychic Tangina Barrons informs a local Native American shaman, Taylor (Will Sampson), who investigates the site.
The Freeling family has since relocated to live with Diane Freeling’s mother, Gramma Jess (Geraldine Fitzgerald), in Phoenix, Arizona. Although Gramma Jess later dies from natural causes, she’s revealed to be clairvoyant. It is also revealed that Diane and Carol Ann might also have clairvoyant abilities. Sensing that the Freeling family is still in danger from the Beast, Shaman Taylor arrives in Phoenix, Arizona, just before the Beast resumes his attack. Taylor helps the Freeling family understand why the Beast keeps stalking them and is interested in Carol Ann.
The Beast is revealed to have been a mid-19th century Doomsday cult leader, Reverend Henry Kane (Julian Beck), who led his followers to hide in a cave to be saved from the end of the world. Trapping the followers to die in the cave, Reverend Kane turns into an evil and deranged demon after his death and still controls the souls of his followers. He wants to drain Carol Ann’s life force to continue to wield an influence on his followers. The Freeling family’s former Cuesta Verde home sat atop the cave where the Reverend Kane and his followers died. In Poltergeist II: The Other Side, Taylor helps the Freeling family defeat the Beast/Reverend Kane again.
Poltergeist III (1988)
The next movie to watch in order is the last of the original trilogy, Poltergeist III. Released on June 10, 1988, American filmmaker Gary Sherman was hired as director. Continuing from the events of the first sequel, in Poltergeist III, Steven and Diane send Carol Ann to live in Chicago with the Gardners, Diane’s wealthy sister, and her family. Pat (Nancy Allen) and her husband Bruce (Tom Skerritt) lived in a Chicago skyscraper.
Although initially safe, Reverend Kane can locate Carol Ann’s new location after several psychiatric sessions with skeptic teacher/psychiatrist Dr. Seaton (Richard Fire), which makes Carol Ann recollect past events. Reverend Kane’s ghost begins tormenting Carol Ann and the Gardners through reflections in mirrors. Psychic Tangina Barrons travels cross-country to help Carol Ann and save the Gardner family. However, this cost Barron her life but made her more powerful as a spirit to subdue Reverend Kane’s ghost.
Poltergeist (2015)
Released 27 years after the end of the original trilogy, the 2015 Poltergeist movie was created as a remake of the first film in the franchise. British–American filmmaker Gil Kenan directed the 2015 movie, which is centered around an entirely different family. This makes the 2015 Poltergeist movie the fourth film in the franchise and the fourth to watch chronologically.
The movie centers around the Bowen family, including patriarch Eric Bowen (Sam Rockwell), matriarch Amy Bowen (Rosemarie DeWitt), and their three children: 16-year-old daughter Kendra (Saxon Sharbino), 9-year-old son Griffin (Kyle Catlett), and 6-year-old daughter Madison (Kennedi Clements). Besides the incorporation of modern tech devices, the storyline is similar to the 1982 Poltergeist movie. Although the Poltergeist franchise’s chronological order matches its release order, the same can’t be said for the Insidious movies franchise.
