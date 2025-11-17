Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

by

If you’ve been paying attention to concert news recently, you know there’s something weird going on. Following the bewildering ‘fans throwing objects to singers on stage’ trend, the “So What” popstar Pink became the latest victim when someone tossed a bag of their mom’s ashes on stage last night.

Of course, the 43-year-old singer, who is currently touring with her ‘Summer Carnival’ show to promote her most recent album Trustfall, had it pretty easy, as weird as it sounds. Just last week, Bleta Rexha, also known as Bebe Rexha, was pelted during her performance after someone threw a phone at the musician’s face. Something that happened to Harry Styles last year, only it was a Skittle that got right in his eye. Not that throwing someone’s ashes to get the popstar’s attention makes it any less weird.

Last night, a concertgoer tossed their mom’s ashes at Pink during her show in London

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: cashewnutter

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks

After confirming that it’s actually a Ziploc full of ashes, the pop singer set it down, visibly bewildered

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: AsAndrewSpeaks

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: cashewnutter

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: cashewnutter

You can listen to the pop singer’s reaction yourself

Of course, the Grammy-winning singer is not only known for her classics, but also for her aerial stunts

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: rocktheview

Celebrities, including actor Hugh Jackman, attended the show, showering Pink with praise for her performance

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: RealHughJackman

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: pink

The 43-year-old singer is currently on the ‘The Funhouse Summer Carnival Tour’, promoting her newest, well-received album Trustfall

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: sofistadium

Pink’s Fan Throws Late Mother’s Ashes At Singer During Concert, She Responds

Image credits: pink

People applauded Pink for handling the situation quite well, despite the ‘throwing stuff on stage’ situation getting out of hand

