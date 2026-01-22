Academy Releases 2026 Oscar Nominations

The wait is officially over!
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards, thus setting the stage for Hollywood’s biggest night.
Comedian Conan O’Brien will return to host the ceremony on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
As always, the 2026 Oscar nominations saw several fan favorites secure the nods they were expected to earn. But other nominations cued gasps and collective outrage online.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the full list of nominees for the 2026 Academy Awards
Image credits: Richard Harbaugh/The Academy via Getty Images
Nominations for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Nominations for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
One of the first snubs of the day was Paul Mescal, who missed out on a Best Supporting Actor nomination, even though he was seen as a strong contender for his role in Hamnet.
Image credits: Universal Pictures
The Academy introduced a brand new category for Best Casting this year.
Nominations for the Best Casting:
Image credits: HBO Max
Nominations for the Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Chase Infiniti, 25, was considered a strong contender in the category but missed out as the break-out star from One Battle After Another.
The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role included several big names.
Nominations for the Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Image credits: Universal Pictures
Nominations for Best Picture
Image credits: Universal Pictures
Image credits: mrbrianrowe
In the lead-up, there was speculation about whether any contender could join the ranks of history’s most-nominated films.
To date, that record is held by three films: All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016), all three of which secured 14 nominations.
This year, many expected Paul Thomas Anderson’s revolutionary comedy One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s vampire-horror Sinners to break that record this year.
The answer came quickly, with Sinners dominating the nominations and setting a new Academy record.
The Ryan Coogler-directed movie was honored with 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Michael B. Jordan earned his first Oscar nomination for his role in the movie.
Sinners was followed by One Battle After Another, receiving 13 nominations.
Image credits: A24
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: jonathanfujii_
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: Netflix
This year, 317 films were eligible for the 2026 Academy Awards, according to a list released earlier this month. 201 films from that list were eligible in the Best Picture category. Roughly 10,000+ industry professionals vote to produce the final list.
An interesting update was made this year, where the members had to actually watch the films and prove it by either streaming them on the organization’s platform or filing a form with details about the cinema screening they attended.
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Last year, the Oscar nominations sparked widespread debate as several high-profile performances and films were notably left out.
The film Emilia Pérez led the list for the highest nominations at the 2025 Oscars. But fans were sorely disappointed when Selena Gomez did not find herself in the final list of the Best Supporting Actress category.
Hollywood heavyweights Nicole Kidman (Babygirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), and Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl) also did not make it to the 2025 Oscar nominations list last year.
A major surprise at the 2025 Oscars was the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown starring Timothee Chalamet, earning eight Academy Award nominations but taking home zero.
The film Anora bagged the most honors at last year’s show, winning Best Picture from a lineup that included The Brutalist, Conclave, The Substance, and Wicked.
Mikey Madison was crowned Best Actress for her role in Anora, while Adrien Brody took home the prize for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist.
Image credits: emmett_mccann_
Image credits: CastroMede62
Image credits: OfficialSpencr
Image credits: TheRealestEazy
Image credits: Filmotomy
Image credits: mizzelaalphax
Image credits: evantarchives
Image credits: Thekrizzo
Image credits: emj_za
Follow Us