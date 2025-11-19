Devastating Update About Pregnant Woman On Life Support: The Baby Only Lives Less Than 24 Hours

The baby of a 21-year-old woman, who was solely alive due to the usage of artificial life support, was delivered via hospital staff just two days ago — but things didn’t end the way one would hope.

Joyce Sousa Araújo was heavily pregnant when she suffered an aneurysm on December 20, 2024, collapsing onto the ground and immediately being sent to the emergency center of Santa Casa de Rondonópolis, around 120 miles from Cuiabá in Brazil.

Joyce was only 21 years old when she suffered an aneurysm and was declared brain-dead

Image credits: sousa_joy9890

“She started feeling very strong headaches after getting pregnant, but nothing that indicated an aneurysm,” said her husband — 23-year-old João Matheus Silva. “We never imagined this would happen.”

The young mother was declared brain dead on January 1, 2025, but employees plugged her into countless machines in order for her baby to be delivered, according to G1.

Her little boy, Adryan Miguel Sousa Borges, was born prematurely on the morning of Friday, January 24, at just 900 grams (~1.98 pounds) and was taken to the neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Image credits: estreitonline

The initial plan was to remove the baby from Joyce’s body in February, but the young woman had a respiratory complication, due to which the medical team decided to bring the birth forward.

However, less than 24 hours later, he unfortunately passed away.

The outlet additionally reports that the machines that were keeping Joyce alive were turned off shortly after her baby was delivered, resulting in her death, as well.

Her baby boy was alive for less than 24 hours before he died as a result of his premature birth

Image credits: Guilherme Alves / G1

Her body is now being sent to the city of Araguaína, in Tocantins, where she and her husband lived before moving to Mato Grosso — which was spurred by the possibility of pursuing new job options. 

Her baby boy will be laid to rest with her, although the young woman’s family is still trying to cover the costs of transferring the child, as per CNN Brasil.

Image credits: Alexander Grey (Not the actual photo)

The 21-year-old initially fell ill and fainted just five days before Christmas when she was in Jaciara in Brazil, around 91 miles away from the capital city.

Though her loved ones transported her to the hospital immediately, her condition only worsened when she was admitted.

Joyce and her son are set to be laid to rest together

Image credits: estreitonline

A couple of days later, she was once again transferred to Rondonópolis to undergo surgery, where her brain only began to swell even further, eventually requiring a medical procedure where a part of her skull was removed to make room for her brain.

But despite the efforts of the professionals at hand, the operation didn’t go the way they hoped it would. 

“The truth is that I can’t believe what’s happening,” stated her husband João, in a quote translated from Portuguese. “The worst part is knowing that the children will grow up without a mother.”

Image credits: viralagora

The two were together for six years and shared two daughters together, aged 3 and 7. João had started working as an assistant on a railroad while Joyce was a saleswoman before she ultimately became pregnant

Previously, the decision to keep Joyce alive via life support had sparked a debate among some users online — even labeled as “disgusting,” as some saw it as a violation of sorts.

Image credits: sousa_joy9890

“She’s being forced to have her body violated just so that she can give birth to someone who will never remember her,” one person said. 

But another argued, “I’m sure that, if the mother was alive, this is exactly what she would’ve wanted!”

The tragedy of the situation was felt not only in Brazil

Image credits: danielimarquesc

Image credits: Vavamoreira2

Image credits: _wyllysalex

Image credits: CiceroTheeagle

Image credits: djmizuno

Image credits: 1050Tiago

Image credits: deustha

Image credits: cheirinhUi

Image credits: emersonsbh

Image credits: LumaOli09320873

Image credits: pretamay29

