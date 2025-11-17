40 Of The Worst Tweets Of All Time, As Shared In This Viral Thread

If you are an avid internet user, you must know at least one tweet that made you cringe so hard, you wanted to evaporate into thin air. They’re the type of statements that are so out there, the mental image of them is etched in your brain forever. You wish you could erase it, but it will always be there.
Twitter user @y8czz decided to survey the internet for those stories and opinions that no one needed to hear by tweeting, “What’s the worst tweet of all time?” The collection is, honestly, quite awful. We’ve compiled the best of the worst so you can scroll down to see it. But fair warning before you dive in: the second-hand embarrassment you might get when reading the following tweets can be a bit much, so proceed with caution.
#1
Image source: y8czz
#2
Image source: y8czz
#3
Image source: y8czz
#4
Image source: y8czz
#5
Image source: y8czz
#6
Image source: y8czz
#7
Image source: y8czz
#8
Image source: y8czz
#9
Image source: y8czz
#10
Image source: y8czz
#11
Image source: y8czz
#12
Image source: y8czz
#13
Image source: y8czz
#14
Image source: y8czz
#15
Image source: y8czz
#16
Image source: y8czz
#17
Image source: y8czz, twitter.com
#18
Image source: y8czz
#19
Image source: y8czz
#20
Image source: y8czz
#21
Image source: y8czz
#22
Image source: y8czz, twitter.com
#23
Image source: y8czz
#24
Image source: y8czz
#25
Image source: y8czz
#26
Image source: y8czz
#27
Image source: y8czz
#28
Image source: y8czz
#29
Image source: y8czz
#30
Image source: y8czz, twitter.com
#31
Image source: y8czz
#32
Image source: y8czz
#33
Image source: y8czz
#34
Image source: y8czz
#35
Image source: y8czz
#36
Image source: y8czz
#37
Image source: y8czz
#38
Image source: y8czz
#39
Image source: y8czz
#40
Image source: y8czz
Follow Us