Be respectful and ask things related to atheism.
I didn’t know its ask an atheist day! Can you paint me a picture with words of your dream hamburger?
Ahhh, hello fellow atheist!! How are you today?
Where you always an Atheist or did you lose your faith in a god?
1. How do you deal with the meaning and reason for existence?
2. What do you think happens to you when you die?
3. Do you ever get homesick for somewhere else? Like an intense sense of not belonging? How do you deal with that?
Does it ever bother you that the absence of God means that much of the injustice and hurt in this world will go unpunished?
How do you feel about any religion in general? Do you believe that religion reflects on a person’s personalities, if so how does that affect you during first impressions?
